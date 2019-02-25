Honda Ridgeline: This truck best for easy duties

Honda’s Ridgeline pickup truck doesn’t change much for 2019, but then why should it? It’s a midsize truck that can handle most truck chores like a champ. It also has an even better ride than some SUVs and crossovers, and certainly better than just about every other pickup on the market.

With a 5,000-pound maximum (AWD) towing rating, the Ridgeline won’t tow your loaded horse trailer or your 60-horsepower tractor and bush hog. But if you need to run down to the local do-it-yourself store to pick up a load of sheet rock or plywood, then you’ll have no trouble at all with the Ridgeline.

In fact, with the Ridgeline’s innovative dual-operating tailgate and a massive storage bin below the bed, owners are better off in a Ridgeline than a full-size truck when running these kinds of errands.

Owners are also better off on the road in a Ridgeline, which has an upscale cabin with all the bells and whistles. It’s basically a Honda Pilot with an innovative bed in the back.

Starting at $29,990, the 2019 Ridgeline comes in five trim levels: RT, Sport, RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E, and a Black Edition. My test truck for the week was the RTL-E with AWD. I took the Ridgeline on a weekend run to Pensacola Beach, and fell in love with the ride. No way did I feel like I was riding in a pickup truck. The Ridgeline has a smooth, refined ride — and I can’t believe I just wrote that about a truck.

Starting with the 2017 model, Honda did away with the garish side panels that not only looked awful, but also interfered with bed access as well. The new Ridgeline is far better looking and far more functional.

Honda has one of the most innovative bed and tailgate configurations on the market. The combination of a swinging and lowering tailgate, plus a cavernous lockable and watertight compartment located under the bed (it’s big enough to hold a set of golf clubs) make the back of this truck flexible and easy.

All Ridgeline models get a 3.5-liter V-6 that kicks out 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. The transmission is a six-speed automatic. Upper trims can be outfitted with AWD; otherwise the power goes to the front wheels.

The engine is rated at 19 miles per gallon in the city, 26 mpg on the highway, and 22 mpg combined. Subtract one mpg for AWD.

The front-drive base RT trim starts at $29,900 plus freight. The top-end Black Edition starts at $43,420. My mid-level RT-E trim had a starting price of $41,920.

The cabin of the Ridgeline is comfortable, with high-quality materials. The leather seats in my test Ridgeline were not heavily bolstered, and they proved very comfortable on the four-hour drive over to Pensacola, Fla. from my home base in Louisiana.

Five adults will fit easily inside the cabin, which has 40.1 inches of headroom in front and 38.8 inches in back. Legroom in the rear seat is 36.7 inches. The rear seat also folds up against the back wall for more cargo room inside. Even the base RT trim comes with pushbutton start, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 5-inch touchscreen display.

So, if you’re a hardcore truck driver and need to haul some really heavy stuff, you’d be better off with one of the big boys. But if your truck chores usually involve things like picking up a load of sand, bringing home a new refrigerator, or helping a friend move, the 2019 Ridgeline from Honda is a great truck to get those jobs done.