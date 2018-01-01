Iconic Taurus anchoring Ford large sedan class

The Ford Taurus is one of the most recognizable sedan names in the auto manufacturing industry and it’s resume of previous successes are Hall of Fame material. I always wonder why some brands are allowed to age longer than others and, for Ford, that question is posed regarding the Taurus, which has not been significantly redesigned since 2010, and not refreshed since 2013.

For 2018, there really isn’t anything new other than the lack of a 2.0-liter turbo-powered EcoBoost engine for the lineup, which is made up of four trims: SE, Limited, SEL and SHO. That means previous Taurus models still look, feel, and drive the same as the 2018 model offering.

The exterior of the Taurus is showing its age, but competitive pricing that begins at $27,595 for the SE makes it worth taking a test drive in and pondering whether to step up – or out of this large sedan.

Taurus is not unattractive by any means, but it looks the same as it has for a long time. There are so many on the road that it speaks to their appeal, as well as a bit to Ford’s stubbornness in making changes to successful models. Taurus works for consumers because it offers high function and reliability, while falling short on some of the more detailed aspects and creature comforts.

The 202.9-inch length makes this a large sedan, which translates to plenty of cabin and storage space. Inside the cabin, you get a fairly quiet space that looks a bit dated, but is still attractive.

Easy Access

I found the Taurus to have easy entry and exit, though the seats are average when it comes to size and bolstering, they are relatively no-hassle to slide into and out of. A power seat offered easy driver positioning and there’s great driver visibility with the glass surround. There is a mix of cheaper plastics and soft-touch surfaces, but overall it still holds up for design and style. It is not trying to be a high-tech contempo-styled sedan – and it’s successful at that.

When you get a Taurus, one of the big ‘wow’ moments of any test remains opening the trunk and taking in the vast arena of space. This is one of the largest trunks in the class and you can fit a couple set of golf clubs in here and a load of groceries. They don’t make them like this anymore and it is a huge plus if trunk space is important to you.

As far as the tech offerings, is pretty well equipped for audio and climate and the available SYNC 3 infotainment system is very intuitive to use. Navigation is an upgrade.

Performance

The 2018 Ford Taurus doesn’t have a neck-snapping jump off the line – but then again, it is not meant to appeal to someone looking for that response. My tester featured a pedestrian 3.5-L V6 engine that offered up 288 horsepower to pull the heavy 3,917 lb. sedan about town. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and the whole package delivers 18 City/27 Hwy mpg.

The important thing to keep in mind about the Taurus when comparing it to competitors is that it is designed as a cruiser, with soft and amicable ride qualities, not a sport sedan that carves up corners and powers past highway traffic. I found it to be adequate in all capacities, though it just labors a bit when fully occupied with passengers.

Safety

The Taurus earned a highest rating, five-star overall, from the NHTSA. The Collision Warning with Brake Support feature is found in the Driver Assist package that also includes adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Active Park Assist (self-parking feature). Other safety features include automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring with Cross-traffic Alert (standard on Limited SHO), rear parking sensors, and an SOS post-crash alert system.