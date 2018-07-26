Infiniti QX30 is dynamic-driving compact crossover

Now in its second year of availability, following a highly successful debut year in 2017, the INFINITI QX30 once again offers category-defying design inside and out, with a purposeful appearance that makes a bold visual statement as part of INFINITI’s premium model lineup. The car’s highly sculpted exterior, unique crossover stance and asymmetric cabin design exemplify the brand’s design-led approach to product development.

The 2018 Infiniti QX30 is a category-defying compact luxury crossover that serves up a balance of coupe sportiness with crossover, utility and five-door versatility. However you choose to categorize it, it is certainly a radical departure from Infiniti’s other two QX stable mates.

Four front-wheel-drive trim levels are offered: the base QX30 model, the upscale Luxury and Premium models, and the top-of-the-line Sport. The Luxury and Premium models also come in an AWD configuration, making for a total of six variations.

EXTERIOR

The overall design combines a low, sleek roofline with a high stance and crossover appearance to create a striking visual impact. Up front, Infiniti’s signature double-arch grille with three-dimensional mesh panels and a double-wave aluminum hood look great. The QX30 profile showcases deeply sculpted fenders and body sides along with slim A-pillars and crescent-cut C-pillars.

The exterior of the QX30 Sport includes unique front and rear lower fascias, a gloss-black grille, body-color side sill panels, a chrome trunk finisher, dark chrome exhaust tips, and special 19-inch Gun Metallic aluminum-alloy wheels. It also features a slightly lower ride height than the other QX30 FWD models.

INTERIOR

The exterior’s bold styling statement continues with the interior treatment, featuring a modernistic and dynamic expressionism. Infiniti’s InTouch infotainment system provides user-friendly finger touch and swipe control through a 7.0-inch touchscreen human machine interface.

POWER

Power for the QX30 lineup is delivered by a 2.0-liter, turbo four-cylinder engine with direct fuel injection and idle stop/start. The efficient turbo makes 208 horsepower at 5,500 rpm, while developing 258 lb.-ft. of torque in a range from 1,200 to 4,400 rpm. A 7-speed automatic transmission with a drive mode selector (Eco, Sport, and Manual) and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters add fun.

BASE PRICE

My test Infiniti QX30 was a front-wheel-drive model in Premium trim with a base sticker of $35,300. The handling characteristics lean to the sporty side of the chart, with a pleasing on-center feel, and the ride quality falls into the firm category, though not on an uncomfortable level.

The 2018 Infiniti QX30 is capable of doing yeoman’s duty as a small crossover and is ideal for a small family or active solo owner.

