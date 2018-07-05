Infiniti QX60: Premium 3-row luxury crossover delivers versatility, class

The Infiniti QX60 is an elegant, versatile three-row crossover SUV with sophisticated styling, a quiet, plush cabin, loads of standard amenities and many clever features.

The QX60 is an attractive crossover with distinctive Infiniti styling cues that include a signature grille, double-wave hood, muscular curves and crescent-cut D-pillar.

Slip inside QX60 and you will be treated to a versatile and classy cabin with lots of space to please. Nicely-stitched leather upholstery comes standard in the first two rows and each offers plenty of head and leg room for tall folks.

Third Row

While the 50/50-split third-row seats are best-suited for kids, access is surprisingly easy due to the wide door openings and tilt-and-slide mechanisms on the 60/40-split second-row seats. In fact, you can leave child seats installed in the second-row when accessing the third-row.

The second-row seats slide 5.5-inches fore and aft, and both second- and third-row seats include reclining seatbacks. There is a pleasing 15.9 cu. ft. of cargo volume behind the third-row, which opens up to 40.2 cu. ft. with the third-row folded, and a whopping 75.8 cu. ft. with both second- and third-rows folded.

The driver and front passenger do have the best seats in the house, but I found plenty of room to stretch out in the second-row.

Cockpit Experience

For the driver, QX60 offers a cockpit-like experience with most controls being easy to reach and operate. The only exception for me, though, is the standard 8-inch color infotainment screen, which requires a bit of a reach to operate. To keep the kids entertained, an optional Theater Package adds second-row dual 8-inch screens mounted in the back of the front seat headrests.

New for 2018, Infiniti has added an innovative Rear Door Alert system as standard equipment in all QX60 models. This new system is designed to help remind customers of anything that may have been forgotten in the rear seat – pets, valuables, groceries and more.

Add On Safety

QX60 includes a long list of amenities and technologies, but features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are pricey options.

For 2018, the Infiniti QX60 is offered in only two models; QX60 3.5 ($43,300) and QX60 3.5 AWD ($45,100). The former is a front-wheel drive model and the latter includes Infiniti’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system for traction.

Performance Keys

All QX60 models feature a 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). There are no other choices. QX60’s V6 delivers adequate power, and thankfully, its CVT behaves more like a conventional automatic than a typical CVT.

The QX60 is not athletic or agile. There is a fair amount of body lean when taking corners at speed. Its suspension system has been tuned more for comfort than sport. My main complaint is how some of QX60’s options are packaged. For example, if you want the Driver Assistance Package ($1,850), you have to also select the Premium Package ($1,800). If you want the Theater Package ($2,150), you have to select the Premium Package ($1,800) and the Premium Plus Package ($2,900).

Choosing several option packages can quickly elevate QX60’s price of admission to well over $50,000. My QX60 tester had all of the above-mentioned packages, plus the Deluxe Technology Package ($7,300). Aside from some expensive option packages, the QX60 is a luxurious and pleasing family-friendly crossover SUV.