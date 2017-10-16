Jeep Compass is all-new in 2017

The folks at Jeep would like that one day everyone on the planet will drive a Jeep. Ok, maybe not everyone on the planet is going to drive a Jeep, but the company is certainly counting on its newest offering to attract global customers to the brand.

Enter the 2017 Jeep Compass, a capable and affordable compact sport utility vehicle starting at $20,995. “We need a really strong global vehicle and there’s no doubt in my mind Compass is that vehicle,” said Michael Manley, head of the Jeep brand. “We’re really trying to globalize Jeep.”

The Lineup

The Compass slots between the Renegade and the Cherokee in the Jeep lineup for 2017, and Jeep is hoping that, like Goldilocks, customers find that it’s just the right size. I drove the 2017 Compass from downtown San Antonio into the hills outside of town and pushed it through some pretty severe off-road conditions. After a full day of this off-road abuse, the Compass stood its ground – and then some.

Jeep is offering up to 17 different drivetrain combinations in the new Compass, which is also available in either right- or left-hand-drive configurations, depending on where in the world it is being sold.

Power

In North America, the Compass is outfitted with a 2.4-liter Tigershark engine that produces 180 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque. Three transmission choices include a segment-first nine-speed automatic in 4×4 models, a six-speed automatic in the 4×2 models, and a six-speed manual available in 4×2 and 4×4 models.

The powertrain in this Jeep gives it enough road manners to be pleasant on the way to the hills, but it’s when the asphalt ends that this SUV shines.

Off-Road Chops

Jeep Active Drive gives the 2017 Compass some pretty serious off-road capability. The system can actively manage torque, sending up to 100 percent of available power to each wheel. In the Texas Hill Country, I took the Compass down some seriously rutted paths, and had two wheels airborne a number of times. Torque shifted smoothly to the wheels that needed the power and the Compass eased through all the obstacles.

The system also has a Selec-Terrain traction control system that allows the driver to dial in the appropriate setting for conditions: auto, snow, sand, mud, and rock (Trailhawk model). Also, a hill-descent control feature made easy work out of San Antonio’s steep downhill trails.

The 2017 Compass has a 30-degree approach angle, a 24-degree breakover angle, and a 34-degree departure angle. Ground clearance is 8.5 inches. The new Compass can also ford water up to 19 inches deep and has a maximum towing rating up to 2,000 pounds.

Tech Terrific

Inside the cabin, the new Compass offers the company’s latest version of Uconnect, which is one of the best connectivity/infotainment systems on the market. It’s super easy to use and has a wide range of entertainment, navigation, and communication features. Four systems offer differing size touchscreens up to 8.4 inches, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included on the top-end systems.

The 2017 Compass comes with seven standard airbags and a host of advanced safety features designed to mitigate or avoid crashes altogether. A Forward Collision Warning-Plus feature will alert the driver of a potential crash and may apply brakes if the driver takes no action. A LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus feature will bump the steering wheel when the vehicle begins to veer out of its lane. The Compass also has blind-spot monitoring with rear cross path detection.