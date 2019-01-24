Kia Forte elevates compact sedan class with all-new design

Kia delivers the all-new Gen-3 Forte for 2019, a more refined sedan that offers additional value and exceptional standard features, including a huge step up in cabin coziness and outstanding driver assistance technology.

On the outside, Forte gets the younger sibling treatment that mimics the raucous high-performance midsize sedan Stinger’s athletic and bold fastback design. The new Forte features a long hood, short rear deck, and other design cues of the Stinger, which is equipped with a practical hatchback, while the new Forte comes as a four-door sedan only.

Trims

Kia’s Forte comes well equipped in the lower trim levels, which include FE ($18,585), followed by the LXS, S, and EX. Only the base FE offers a choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox or Kia’s new continuously variable automatic transmission (called IVT).

Performance

The Forte is powered by a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 132 lb.-ft. of torque. In addition, the Forte ups its fuel-economy with an all-new Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

The CVT-like powertrain, which varies the power with a belt and pulleys so there are no shift points, is the company’s first, and the in-house engineered system is built to overcome common complaints about CVTs.

Kia’s IVT uses a chain-type belt and special sound deadening materials around the transmission housing. It also can be switched to a different mode that mimics the shift points of a conventional automatic transmission.

The IVT delivers the Forte’s power to the front wheels efficiently, though there are still some noticeable slipping points when trying to go uphill or to quickly accelerate into highway traffic.

Interior Space

The Forte sits somewhere between compact and midsize sedan. As defined by the federal government, size classes are determined by interior volume, a combination of passenger and cargo space. The Forte offers a value package that easily satisfies the needs of a young family.

My EX tester featured a motorized sunroof, which really opened up the already-big cabin spaces. Forte offers slightly less than 109 cubic feet, which classifies it as a compact. Without the sunroof, the space is a bit over 111 cubic feet, which gives it a midsize designation. The dividing line is 110 cubic feet. You decide if it really matters.

The Kia Forte delivers an upscale interior quality at a value price. Move to the higher trims and you get even more for your buck. My tester featured leather upholstery, soft-touch surfaces and a beautifully contoured dash and console that puts the driver in the center of the action.

Passenger accommodations are good, with comfortable front seats and a reasonable amount of rear-seat space. The Forte has one of the largest trunks in its class. Its infotainment features are intuitive and instantly transitioned at interface.

Equipment Packages

My EX tester featured a $3,210 Launch Edition package of options that included forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic collision warning, adaptive cruise control, UVO infotainment with voice-activated navigation, 17-inch alloy wheels, motorized sunroof, LED headlights and interior lights, and an impressive Harman-Kardon audio system.

Priced $22,885 my EX, with the Launch Edition package, landed at $26,095.

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication