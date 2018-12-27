KIA K900: Last 2018 models moving as all-new model launches

We got our first taste of Kia’s take on top-end luxury with the 2015 Kia K900. This was an eye-opener for skeptics who were unsure if the Korean automaker could deliver a viable luxury sedan – which it did very well.

There just are not that many of the Gen-1 versions out there and soon there will be even fewer as Kia readies the all-new 2019 K900 for launch. The 2018 model had no changes from the previous year in anticipation of the all-new version hitting the streets, but that’s no reason not to consider snatching one up.

Three Trims

There are three trim levels for the 2018 K900. A V6 Premium trim offers the V6 powerplant, 18-inch wheels, HID headlights, LED daytime running lights, fog lights and taillights, power-heated and folding side mirrors, windshield wiper de-icers, navigation, leather upholstery, a 17-speaker audio system, satellite radio, keyless access and entry, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, a 12-way power driver’s seat, an 8-way power passenger’s seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a power trunk, tri-zone automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, and memory settings.

A step up delivers the V6 Luxury version that adds Nappa leather, a Lexicon audio system, a color instrument cluster LCD, and heated rear seats. Power-reclining rear seats with a 12-way power passenger’s seat, 16-way power driver’s seat, an extendable driver’s seat thigh cushion, power-close front doors, and a heads-up display are optional.

Bringing up the rear, but by no means last in the boxes to check, is the K900 V8 Luxury model which gets the significantly larger engine and an LCD instrument cluster. There’s not much more to add once you get to this level, and the Kia price makes that a great value.

Exterior Flair

The K900 offers everything you might expect in a large luxury flagship sedan. The vast size, long sloping shape and attention to detail is present, with the signature tiger-nose grille, the most Kia-esque styling cue.

Many of my colleagues have said they see the BMW 7 Series in the exterior lines and, while I agree to some extent it’s there it’s certainly not a bad thing to be accused of, it’s hard to deny this is not a distinctly handsome sedan on its own.

Cabin Cush

Inside the K900, you’re greeted with voluminous space for all occupants, plenty of genuine wood and supple grades of leather, along with hand-crafted switchgear. All K900s have leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, navigation, and a 9.2-inch touchscreen for infotainment. There’s no reason you cannot get extremely comfortable in the K900 and with power-everything controls, it is easy to get there – and stay there.

Engine Offerings

Kia offers the K900 with one of two engines. For base duty, there’s 3.8-liter V6 with 311 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque. A 5.0-liter V8 with 420 hp and 376 lb-ft is also on offer. Both engines are coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission and drive solely the rear wheels.

The K900 V6 gets a rather unimpressive 17 city/25 highway mpg. Move up to the V8 and it gets a little more average at best. Presumably, someone looking at climbing into the K900 is less likely to be swayed by these particular specs.

Safety

The K900 offers all of the expected safety bells and whistles. It has a reversing camera, a front camera, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert that is bundled with every model. Lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, a surround-view camera, and adaptive cruise control are optional.

With a base price at entry of $50,900 and the V8 Luxury upgrade delivering a base of $61,900, this is a lot of luxury car that competes on many levels with some of the six-figure flagship sedans of Europe and Japan.

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication