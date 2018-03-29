Kia Sportage delivers big value in compact SUV

When the Kia Sportage made its official debut, it was part of a relatively vanilla lineup. After Kia committed to a flurry of outstanding exterior design elevations less than a decade ago for the entire lineup, the brand that offered an industry-best warranty, lit the sales fire under Americans’ behinds and sent revenues into overdrive for the Korean automaker.

The 2018 Kia Sportage gets some equipment upgrades, but remains relatively unchanged across all three of its trim levels: LX, EX, and SX Turbo. For me, the Sportage feels like an upscale setting in the cabin, though you know you are in a Kia every time you remind yourself of the price you paid.

Segment

This 2018 Sportage is an athletic entry into the crossover SUV segment where impressive passenger and cargo room move it to the top of the competitive class. With excellent safety ratings, it is available with sophisticated driver-assistance technologies that further enhance its value.

Front-wheel drive is standard or you can upgrade to Dynamax all-wheel drive, which senses and adjusts traction for changing road and weather conditions. I found handling to be responsive and more than capable of delivering some fun.

Cabin

Inside the Sportage, you’ll find seating for five occupants within a very quiet and cozy cabin space. Seating is provided by standard cloth upholstery that is high-quality in its feel and durability also seems easy to predict.

Materials in the cabin are some of the best in the class, featuring soft-touch surfaces that feel luxurious. Available features include an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and heated front seats.

In the front seats, you’ll find plenty of headroom and legroom. Back seat passengers will be able to stretch out comfortably on a long road trip. With all five seats in use, there is 30.7 cubic feet of cargo space available, put the rear seats down and access 60.1 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Technology

The 2018 Sportage comes standard with a 5-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing seamless access to contacts, music, and hands-free phone calls. Satellite radio also comes standard, with access to hundreds of channels of music and entertainment radio. The USB port allows for easy access for charging devices. A standard rearview camera makes parking safe and easy.

Engines

The LX and EX trims receive a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine that generates 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque, while the SX Turbo features a turbocharged, 2.0-L 4-cylinder engine offering an impressive 240 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional for all trims.

Safety

Named a Top Safety Pick+, Sportage brings Kia’s grand total of TSP+ vehicles to six. For the Sportage, this is its first ever Top Safety Pick+ award. The compact crossover hasn’t been named a Top Safety Pick since the 2010-2013 model years.

The 2018 Sportage is a fun and peppy crossover SUV with plenty of cargo and passenger room. With great safety ratings, a base price of $23,600 and capable driver-assistance technologies, the Sportage is an option worthy of serious consideration.