Lincoln MKZ: Offering gas, hybrid engines

The MKZ midsize sedan is often credited with reinventing the Lincoln brand. By combining attractive design features with innovative technologies, it has taken Lincoln giant steps forward.

One of the best-looking sedans in the midsize entry luxury category, the 2018 Lincoln MKZ’s grille and headlight treatment reflect style elements prominent with the all-new Continental.

GAS POWER

Performance fans will appreciate the all-wheel drive MKZ’s 400-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. The base turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivers 245 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. A 350-hp V6, producing 400 lb-ft of torque and utilizing front-wheel drive, is also available.

HYBRID POWER

The MKZ Hybrid power comes from a 2.0-L 4-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) routes power to the front wheels. Total system output is 188 horsepower. According to the EPA, you can expect 40 mpg overall (41 city/38 highway).

HIGH-END FEATURES

While MKZ is the entry-level sedan for the brand, the base model MKZ still provides many desirable features. These include 18-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension system, smart xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, LED taillights, keyless entry and push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, 10-way-adjustable front seats with heating, memory settings for driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat with ski pass-through, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The MKZ has the Sync 3 technology interface and revised interior controls for the radio and climate systems.

TECH

The MKZ’s standard technology suite is comprised of a rearview camera, voice controls, Lincoln’s Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Sync smartphone app integration, and an 11-speaker audio system supporting a CD player, satellite radio, a pair of USB ports and an audio input jack.

Opting for the Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, you will get all of the same features at the same price of admission. Opting for the MKZ Hybrid Select model adds an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, power-folding outside mirrors, leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, tasteful interior ambient accent lighting, a 110-volt power outlet and a pair of rear-seat USB charging ports – just as you would get if you chose a MKZ Select with one of the conventional gasoline engines.

CABIN COMFORT

All of these features are housed within one of the nicest interior treatments you’ll find anywhere. In fact, Lincoln enjoys the reputation of having the most attractive passenger compartments of any American manufacturer. More than just good-looking however, the accommodations are exceptionally comfortable. You’ll find the seats capable of transporting you fidget free over long distances. Rear seat legroom is admirable too. A wonderful highway car, the MKZ rides quietly, comfortably and smoothly in the best American tradition. What’s more, competent handling is also part of the equation. When roads twist and turn, the MKZ happily accommodates.

There’s little doubt the 2018 Lincoln MKZ has plenty of positives. One of the best options in the market is your ability to choose between conventional and hybrid powertrains, without paying a premium for the electrified version of the car. Pricing for the 2018 Lincoln MKZ starts at $35,170.