Lincoln Towing’s license revoked by Illinois Commerce Commission

A man swings a plastic bag over his shoulder while walking past Lincoln Towing Service on North Clark in Chicago. | Sun-Times file photo

The towing company Chicagoans have loved to hate for decades had its license abruptly yanked Wednesday by the state commerce commission.

Lincoln Towing was immortalized in Steve Goodman’s 1972 folk song “Lincoln Park Pirates” that parodied its permanence with the line “there’s no car too heavy and no one can make us shut down.”

But the Illinois Commerce Commission did shut down the company in a 5-0 vote to revoke Lincoln Towing’s relocation license, effective immediately.

Chairman Brien Sheahan said at Wednesday’s meeting that a “preponderance of…evidence” showed Lincoln Towing “has not conducted its business with honesty and integrity, [and] that it is — in fact — unworthy to be entitled to hold a Commercial Vehicle Relocators License,” according to prepared remarks provided by the ICC.

“This culminated an investigation that went on for about two years,” starting in 2016, ICC spokeswoman Victoria Crawford said Wednesday morning. The investigation looked into allegations of 462 unauthorized tows and 369 instances where the company used an unlicensed operator in an eight-month span between 2015-2016.

“I think this is a victory for Chicago residents and visitors who’ve been wrongly towed,” Crawford said.

Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th) — a longtime critic of Lincoln Towing, which has locations at 4882 N. Clark St. and 4601 W. Armitage Ave., the first of which sits within his ward — celebrated the decision to revoke their license on Twitter moments after the ruling:

After the investigation that began in 2016 hauled Lincoln Towing into court over alleged unauthorized tows, an administrative judge recommended in July that the company was fit to keep their operating license.

Allen Perl, an attorney representing the company, told the Chicago Sun-Times in May he estimated that out of the roughly 13,000 cars that the company tows each year, 1 out of every 500 tows is found liable for a violation.

As for whether the company could be expected to resurface in the future, Crawford said she expected Lincoln Towing to appeal the decision.

“I think things are in their hands,” she said Wednesday. “From our perspective, it’s an immediate revocation.”