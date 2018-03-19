Maserati Ghibli: New ‘Winds’ of change deliver improved sedan

In the out-of-the-ordinary approach that Maserati has taken with its vehicle designs over the decades, it is hard to argue that taking chances isn’t worth the risk when you get the stunning end product Maserati often delivers.

That approach is still at the core of their modern-day production, with an added influx of technology and distinct style still making Maserati a unique brand. If you are unfamiliar with the Maserati Ghibli, you should not feel ‘left out’ of the Italian car party. Many Americans are really just getting their first impressions of the Ghibli sedan. If you love the look of Italian design paired with a powerful engine—meet the Ghibli.

What’s a Ghibli?

The name Ghibli comes from the relentless power generated by the continual North African Wind, it’s a fitting designation for a vehicle that aspires to marry sleek, powerful lines with equally impressive horsepower under the hood. The balance of both elements is a tough formula that few vehicles can capture, but Ghibli manages to do it with grace.

The current-generation Maserati Ghibli, launched in 2014 as Maserati’s masterful German performance sedan fighter, delivers the expected smooth, silky Italian styling in addition to the big performance becoming of its legendary name. There’s a lot to be said about any vehicle’s name, but with Ghibli, the nomenclature is not only distinct, but it has distinctive looks to match.

Exterior Enhancements

Changes to the Ghibli’s exterior include the new headlights, grille, and front/rear fascias. The changes enhance the look of the vehicle and, according to Maserati, improve aerodynamic efficiency. New tweaks include a grille that resembles the design on the latest Quattroporte and GranTurismo models. The new rear fascia also delivers a body-colored diffuser insert.

Aerodynamic Efficiency

The new grille and fascia stop short of anything dramatic in major visual change, but offer exceptional attention to detail that improves the car’s aerodynamic efficiency by 7 percent, reducing the drag coefficient to 0.29 from 0.31. When you are a Maserati, the slightest enhancement to slicing through the air is critical.

Two Models

For the 2018 model year, the Maserati Ghibli is offered in two trims: GranLusso and GranSport. The GranLusso has a luxury focus with a highly-refined interior featuring Ermenegildo Silk upholstery. The GranSport is a performance-oriented sedan featuring a sportier cabin and exterior design cues.

Performance

The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 (developed with Ferrari) has three variations. The base offers 345 horsepower with nan 8-speed automatic paired with the rear wheels. Top speed is rated at 163 mph. The upgrade 404-hp version. Has a top speed of 177 mph. Look for the S Q4 powerplant to drive all wheels, with 0-60 mph in just 4.6 seconds.

The Cabin

The Ghibli cabin is a comforting shell that keeps out road noise and surrounds its occupants in fine leather surfaces. The Ghibli interior is well-built with exceptional fit and finish.

This is a gorgeous environment to be seated in and it has enough technology to keep up with any of the competition. Safety is more than adequate with features such as Rear Cross Path with Blind Spot Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and a new-generation Rear View Camera.

With a base price of $73,050, the Ghibli prominently features the signature Maserati trident centered in the grille. It’s a bold reminder of the Maserati homeland and it is only outdone by what’s under the hood. Maserati power is yet another reason to look into the Ghibli.