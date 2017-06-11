Mazda CX-5 is best-looking, most engaging small crossover in segment

The Mazda CX-5 is a stylish and engaging small crossover SUV that is a must-drive for anyone shopping this segment. And while it may not be the quickest accelerating vehicle in its segment, it is the best-looking and it offers very inspiring driving dynamics.

The CX-5 has won over more than 1 million customers worldwide since it first debuted for the 2013 model year and Mazda is looking to continue its popularity with a totally redesigned model for the 2017 model year.

The new CX-5 may look similar to its predecessor, but it sports fresh exterior styling cues to provide a more upscale appearance. All models offer new LED headlights, while top-of-the-line Grand Touring models add an adaptive front lighting system, LED fog lamps, rear LED taillights, and a power liftgate.

Inside, new soft touch and high-quality materials help the new CX-5 look and feel more refined. Forward visibility has been improved by moving the A-pillars back a bit. Like its larger CX-9 sibling, CX-5’s center console has been raised to provide a more cockpit-like feel for the driver. The front seats are supportive and comfortable. The split-folding second-row seats now recline.

Front leg room is still a bit too short and narrow for tall folks like me. Rear leg room is very confining when the front seats are fully rearward, but most occupants will find adequate accommodations for a family of five in the CX-5.

The cargo area is small with the rear seatbacks upright, but improves nicely with the seatbacks folded flat.

Under the hood is a reworked, naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 187 horsepower. That represents a 3-horsepower increase over its predecessor.

Still, do not expect the CX-5 to force you back in your seat when firmly depressing the accelerator pedal. When loaded down with passengers, 0-60 mph seems to take a while and acceleration for merging onto highways and for passing is a tad less than desirable. Mazda has dropped the manual transmission from the CX-5 lineup for the 2017 model year. Now, all CX-5 models feature a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission.

Offered in one of four trim levels (Sport, Touring, Grand Select, Grand Touring), the CX-5 can be equipped with either front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). Fuel economy for FWD models is 24/31 mpg city/highway and AWD models are rated at 23/29 mpg.

The new CX-5 is now equipped with what Mazda refers to as “G-Vectoring Control.” This unique vehicle dynamics enhancement helps make drivers better by automatically reducing engine torque (through ignition timing adjustments) to improve steering stability and turn-in when using the accelerator. G-Vectoring Control works seamlessly and helps CX-5 deliver a more engaging driving experience than its competitors.

The CX-5 delivers a firm, yet comfortable ride, and the cabin is even quieter than before. Mazda offers plenty of available technologies in their CX-5, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, head-up display and traffic sign recognition. A 7-inch color touchscreen display is standard in all trim levels, as well as HD radio and Mazda’s Connect infotainment system with voice command.

With an entry price of around $24,000, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 Sport comes very well equipped. The CX-5 is a great choice in this segment for its pleasing styling and engaging driving dynamics.