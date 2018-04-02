Mazda3: At top of fun-to-drive compact cars

The Mazda3 continues to delight buyers in the compact car segment with attractive styling, a well-designed cabin, engaging driving dynamics, and a modest price tag.

Offered as a 4-door sedan or 5-door hatchback, the Mazda3 sits low to the ground and features a sporty, energetic, and sophisticated design.

While its exterior styling is likely to draw your interest, the Mazda3’s greatest claim to fame is its impressive driving characteristics.

Benefitting from a mild refresh last year, the 2018 Mazda3 is relatively unchanged. Some trim levels have modified content, and the base Sport model now comes standard with Mazda’s low-speed (12 mph and under) automatic emergency braking system (called Smart City Brake Support).

Mazda’s high-speed automatic emergency braking (called Smart Brake Support) is only offered as an option in top-of-the-line Grand Touring models.

Performance Priority

Powering base Sport models is a 155-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It provides decent acceleration. However, I prefer the available 184-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine featured in Touring and Grand Touring models.

The 2.5-liter engine is smoother, quieter, and delivers noticeably quicker acceleration. I like that all trim levels can be had with either a 6-speed manual, or 6-speed automatic transmission. Some may prefer the manual for more precise control, but the automatic is a smooth-performer and offers manual shifting when desired.

Fuel economy drops only slightly with the larger four-cylinder engine. The automatic helps provide slightly better fuel economy, too. Sedans and hatchbacks with the 2.0-liter engine and automatic transmission are rated at 28/37 mpg city/highway.

Sedans with the 2.5-liter engine and automatic transmission are rated at 27/36 mpg city/highway, while like-equipped hatchbacks are rated at 26/35 mpg city/highway.

G-Vectoring

I like the hatchback for its sportier styling and added versatility. Regardless of which Mazda3 you choose, one thing is for sure, this compact car is downright fun to drive.

One of the technologies employed in the Mazda3 that adds to the driving enjoyment is something called G-Vectoring Control. Unique to Mazda, it is purely a software control system that utilizes many inputs to instantly reduce engine torque (without the driver noticing) while accelerating and steering to help the driver steer the car where they want it to go.

That helps make the Mazda3 feel more agile and under control when cornering. Additionally, Touring and Grand Touring models are fitted with 215/45 R18 tires in place of the Sport’s 205/60 R16 tires. That means Touring and Grand Touring models deliver a noticeably stiffer ride.

Interior Pluses

Mazda3’s driver-oriented cabin is nicely designed and features plenty of room up front for six-footers. Seating in the rear is snug and a bit confining for taller adults.

I like how Mazda3’s controls are easy to reach and operate. The gauges and instrumentation are easy on the eyes.

Top-of-the-line Grand Touring models come equipped with Color Active Driving Display, a heads-up display system featuring a clear pop-up panel mounted behind the meter hood to provide vehicle speed, navigational directions and other related driving information within the driver’s line of sight.

Another nice feature is Mazda Connect. It is standard equipment in all models and includes a 7-inch color touchscreen display, infotainment system voice controls, HD radio, Aha, Pandora and Stitcher internet radio integration, SMS text message audio delivery and reply, and automatic emergency notification.

Pricing for the 2018 Mazda3 begins at $18,095 for the sedan and $19,345 for the hatchback. The top-of-the-line Grand Touring hatchback with an automatic transmission costs $24,945.

Chose the base Sport model if you have a tight budget or prefer a more docile ride. Those who have the cash and want a sportier ride should select the Touring or Grand Touring model.