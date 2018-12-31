Mitsubishi Outlander: Minimal updates keep it viable in competitive market

Just a couple years ago the Mitsubishi Outlander got a refresh that included a much-needed exterior upgrade to the front of the SUV. Today, it manages to hang with the bursting corral of SUV offerings that seem to multiply every model year.

The Outlander comes in five different trim levels. From the base ES and SE, to the LE, SEL and top-end GT. This is a vehicle that offers a relatively solid amount of equipment and it makes for a good value – even in the base ES model.

Trims & Trappings

I had the chance to drive the SEL version, which features rain-sensing wipers, auto on-off headlights, a power liftgate, chrome exterior accents, silver roof rails, blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist, and standard leather seating. I was especially surprised by the power-adjustable driver’s seat, and an auto-dimming rear view mirror that were included in the SEL.

If you are looking for sportiness, the GT is the top-ending trim and it offers a great set of steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and a large power sunroof that breathes in some aggressive behaviors.

My SEL tester had the Touring Package, which added forward-collision mitigation, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. It also featured LED head- and fog lights, a heated steering wheel, and a 9-speaker Rockford Fosgate stereo system.

The Outlander’s infotainment system is not futuristic or even exceptional, but it is impressive by offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Some rivals and even some luxury brands don’t include CarPlay yet. Since many potential buyers will be more loyal to their smartphone brand than their automotive brand, offering CarPlay and Android Auto is a huge plus.

Performance & Weather

My tester was equipped with a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine. It’s by-far the most common pairing and only the GT delivers something more powerful in the lineup. The 166 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque from the 2.4-L I4 is not meant to throw anyone out of their seat. Paired with a continuously variable transmission that sends power to the front wheels, there is also an all-wheel-drive option that can handle more extreme conditions.

The Outlander GT is the only trim to feature the upgraded 3.0-L V6, making 224 hp and 215 lb-ft, sent through a 6-speed automatic transmission with those paddle shifters. Neither engine offers stunning performance, but the price is more than right.

The GT comes standard with all-wheel drive. Mitsubishi calls its AWD systems All-Wheel Control (AWC) and Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC). The latter actually factors in additional systems, such as an active front differential and active stability control. A button down in the center console allows the driver to swap between Normal, Snow, Lock, and AWD Eco drive modes.

Space

Inside the cabin, the center console offers plenty of versatile space for your stuff. The dash is fairly plain, but its lack of complexity means there’s less distractions from the road. I found the first- and second-row seats accommodating, with leather upholstery and plenty of positions to make it comfortable, but they are more entry-level than mid-level. The third-row seating is tough to get to and only able to accommodate kids.

Behind the third row of seats, the Outlander has 10 cubic feet of cargo space. Dropping the third row gives way to 34 cubic feet of cargo space, and dropping both the third and second provides 63 cubic feet. It adds a nice level of versatility to the interior cabin.

The base price for entry ES trim of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander is $23,945. My SEL tester started at $26,145 with a Touring Package that added another $3,000. There’s no denying the value in the Outlander and if you can get your focus on the high points and not on some of the dated interior styling cues, it’s a good buy.