Modern Minivan: 2018 Honda Odyssey

The 2018 Honda Odyssey elevates the family minivan to a lofty level of efficiency and comfort. Minivans are the most useful vehicles you can find for mom, pop, and the kids. More than any conveyance, they accommodate people and their stuff in customized ways while delivering entertainment and car-like performance.

Though dwindling popularity has reduced choices to only a few, the Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, Chrysler Pacifica, Kia Sedona, and the waning Dodge Grand Caravan, they endure and likely will grow somewhat, even faced with the juggernaut of crossover sport utility vehicles.

Because all have a similar configuration, minivan competitiveness distills to features both practical and desirable, as well as finer points like serenity, security, and comfort. Thus, the Pacifica, for example, touts its Stow ‘n’ Go second-row seats, which fold into the floor for extra cargo space. The 2018 Odyssey doesn’t have that. But it arguably offers something better. It is an eight-passenger vehicle with a “Magic Slide” second row that accommodates three. A small seat in the middle can hold a rear-facing child seat and moves fore and aft so parents up front can check on the infant.

Outboard are two captain’s chairs that also move back and forth, and flip forward for access to the third row. But remove the center seat and the outboard seats can be effortlessly moved sideways as well, kept separate or pushed together on the right, left, or in the middle for even easier access to the third row.

To keep tabs on the sprouts in back, the Odyssey incorporates “CabinWatch,” an overhead camera that focuses on the second and third rows and displays the view on the multi-purpose center screen up front. “CabinTalk,” allows the parents to interrupt whatever the children are watching and listening to, much like an airline pilot stopping the entertainment for announcements. “CabinControl,” enables control of onboard apps from a smart phone.

An overhead screen serves both the second and third rows, along with wireless headphones for the second-row and jacks in the third row for wired headphones.

The Odyssey has an array of peace-of-mind features, including the Honda Sensing safety array with automatic braking for collision mitigation. Also: 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot, SXM satellite radio, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, content streaming to the rear entertainment system from Smart TV or wireless Android devices, walk-away automatic door locking, power hands-free tailgate, motorized side doors and sunroof, wireless smart phone charging, and Honda’s pioneering onboard vacuum cleaner.

Five trim levels are available, starting with the base LX at $30,930 (including the $940 destination charge), so customers can pick and choose to fit budgets. Others are the EX at $34,800, EX-L (with leather upholstery and other upgrades) at $38,300, EX with navigation and rear entertainment at $40,300, and Touring at $45,450.

All Odysseys come equipped with Honda’s 280-horsepower V-6 engine, which delivers 262 lb.-ft. of torque and features cylinder deactivation for highway cruising, as well as a stop-start system and an Econ mode for improved fuel economy. The EPA rates the city/highway/combined fuel consumption at 19/28/22 miles to the gallon.

The LX and EX models get the power to the front wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Touring and Elite models have an all-new 10-speed automatic with a manual shift mode controlled by paddles mounted on the steering wheel.

Though it’s not exclusive to the Odyssey, one of the apps mimics airline screens that announce the distance and time traveled as well as what’s remaining. If the boys and girls in the Odyssey shout the traditional “Are we there yet?” just point them to the screen.