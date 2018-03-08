New feel for Mercedes-Benz G-Class interior

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an iconic reminder that not everything must change in order to adapt to the automotive market. In the case of off-roader royalty like the G-Class, wearing any changes on its sleeve is not necessary – though changes have been made, and for the 2019 model, they are significant.

Since 1979, more than 300,000 vehicles have been sold and, while that distinctly “boxy” silhouette has seemingly remained unchanged, the G-Class has never been shy about subtly reinventing itself.

Look for a completely updated interior with new tech features. The 2019 G-Class has maintained what made it so different over four decades. Look for signatures such as the unique door handles and the characteristic closing sound, the robust exterior protective strip, the exposed spare wheel on the rear door and the prominent indicator lights. It’s these iconic features and the “boxy” look that timelessly define G-Class.

RETAINING THE PAST

However, real change does become more apparent inside the new 2019 G-Class cabin.

The shape of the round headlamps is clearly reflected in the air vents on either side, while the design of the iconic indicators is easily identified in the shape of the speakers.

G-Class classics, like the grab handle in front of the front passenger and the chrome-highlighted switches for the differential locks, positioned in clear view, have been retained as carry-over features that embraces previous models.

BIGGER SPACES/SEATS

The interior dimensions are expanded in the new G-Class and the additional space is spread throughout the cabin for driver and passenger benefit. The G-Class takes seating very seriously and it provides a long list of features including a memory function for the driver’s seat, seat heating front and rear, and luxury head restraints in the front.

Extraordinary features range from massage functions, climatized seats, fast seat heating and electrically adjustable lumbar supports for the driver and front passenger. The side sections of the seat cushions and backrests include integrated air bladders that fill or empty on a continuous basis according to the driving dynamics.

INTERIOR HUES

Look for gorgeous Lugano leather in Black, Nut Brown or Macchiato Beige. Two equipment packages are available: Exclusive Interior and Exclusive Interior Plus.

The Exclusive Interior is available

in a range of seven colors. Three of these are elegant combinations of nappa leather in black and Platinum White, Yacht Blue or Classic Red. The package also includes a black microfiber roof liner.

The Exclusive Interior Plus comprises additional elements in Nappa leather such as the door trim, sections of the center console, the instrument panel and all the upholstery. This also includes a diamond-pattern quilting. Choose from Black, Espresso Brown and Classic Red hues. For the first time, Macchiato Beige can be had throughout the entire cabin.

VISUAL APPEAL

Fans of classic rounded designs for instruments will love the new G-Class design. The completely redesigned instrument panel features timeless tube-look analogue dials. As in the new E and S-Class, an alternative instrument panel showing virtual instruments is available as an option.

Two 12.3-inch displays blend visually into a wide-screen cockpit beneath a shared glass cover. Drivers have three choices for their look: Classic, Sport and Progressive.

NEW COMFORTS

Even in its standard trim, the G-Class has always combined a rugged, off-road character with the posh comfort of a Mercedes-Benz. Look for timeless and authentic open-pore wood trim for classical elegance combined with metal, carbon fiber and leather. The G-Class’ storage spaces have been re-invented to accommodate every modern tech and driver nuance – everything has a place in the cabin.

The standard audio system features seven speakers, while the Burmester surround sound system offers up a mind-blowing 16 speakers and a 590-watt amplifier with Digital Sound Processing as optional equipment.

The new G-Class celebrated its world premiere at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit and it will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.