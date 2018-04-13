New Mercedes-Benz E-Class is glamorous coupe

Two-door hardtop coupes are seen infrequently these days, particularly at the price point of the Mercedes-Benz E400 Coupe.

The 2018 E-Class Coupe displays alluring styling with its attractive proportions; simplistic, yet elegant lines; and sensual organic forms. Examples: the large Mercedes Star emblem centered in the bold, radiating diamond-block grille; the iconic Mercedes-Benz hood “power domes”; and distinctive crystal-like taillamps are unique styling cues that enhance the new E400 Coupe in addition to the bright finished elliptical exhaust outlets.

The Mercedes E-Class coupe has no “B” pillars, and with front and rear windows down, there’s a stylish opening from the “A” to “C” pillar (or sail panel), where the roof flows gracefully and smoothly into the short rear deck with an integrated lip spoiler. A small aft quarter window panel could be eliminated for a totally clean opening.

A 3.0-liter biturbo V6 engine equipped with ECO Start/Stop is the power source for all E400 vehicles. The potent turbocharged V-6 delivers 329 horsepower in a range from 5,260 to 6,000 rpm, while producing 354 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm. The engine gears its motive force to the driving wheels through a 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Slide into the driver’s seat and you’re greeted by a dash that sweeps eloquently across its entire width and into the front door panels. The TFT instrumentation appears in two sections. Air vents are symmetrical in their arrangement and resemble jet turbines. A warm, selectable multi-color glow appears beneath the bright trim strip separating the dash’s two panels and just above the center stack’s supplemental controls and storage compartment. A long storage space is positioned under the dual-door armrest.

The cabin provides a classic four-seat layout with premium materials borrowed from the S-Class, creating a sporty, modern luxury aura. Even though rear seat room has been increased, space can be confining behind tall front-seat occupants.

The standard central 12.3-inch high-resolution COMAND display can be augmented by a second, optional 12.3-inch wide-screen instrument cluster that is merged under a single glass panel, producing a singular screen effect.

My test 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Coupe was the 4MATIC version. The exterior finish was Lunar Blue metallic, while the interior was executed in Saddle Brown and Black leather tones, featuring Piano Black lacquer flowing line wood trim accents. The base price was set at $61,400.

The E400 provides a fitting, elegant, and luxurious mode of transport for the discerning man or woman that is surpassed only if you’re partial to open cars, by its stablemate E400 Cabriolet.

The 329 horses put out by the 3.0-liter biturbo V-6 deliver performance equivalent to many V-8s, especially in the Drive mode selector’s Sport+ selection, which may be a little too aggressive for some. Not to worry, there’s also a Comfort mode, which is smoother, a Sport mode for enhanced performance (but not to the extreme), and an Individual mode for customizable settings. The car’s 0-60 mph time is a reasonable 5.2 seconds.

Handling attributes register on the sporty and responsive scale with a spot-on steering feel. The E400 is remarkably stable, with no excessive body roll, and the ride quality is tunable to one’s personal preference through the Drive Mode Select feature.

Bottom line, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Coupe is a beautiful, comfortable, and satisfying machine that delivers a stellar motoring experience.