Nissan Kicks: Newest entry to small crossover class

The 2018 Nissan Kicks is the newest in a growing field of small crossover sport utility vehicles, though it is not accurate to call them subcompacts because their interior volume – the combination passenger and cargo space – nearly matches that of a midsize sedan.

For the Kicks, it amounts to 119 cubic feet, with 94 cubes for passengers and 25 for cargo behind the back seat. Another cubic foot, and the interior space would be in the federal government’s large car category.

It becomes apparent when you climb inside. The Kicks has ample head, shoulder, and knee room front and back. Even the center-rear passenger, who usually is dissed in most vehicles, gets almost as much room as the outboard passengers with a nearly flat floor, although he or she must sit on a raised, hard cushion.

This Nissan is an endearing package for young couples or singles with limited budgets. Five youth-oriented, two-tone paint combinations are available. Three trim levels: Base S ($18,965); SV ($20,665); SR ($21,265). The SR Premium trim adds $1,000 for a total of $22,265.

Standard equipment on all versions includes automatic emergency braking, cruise control, hill start assist, power windows, hands-free telephone system, Bluetooth connectivity, pushbutton starting, keyless locking, automatic headlights, and roof rails.

Features on upper-level models include Apple CarPlay, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, alloy wheels, SXM satellite radio, heated outside mirrors, LED low-beam headlights, around-view camera, and remote starting.

The tested SR Premium had all of that plus an upscale Bose audio system with eight speakers, a security system, and heated cloth front seats with faux leather trim. The seats, manufactured using Nissan’s “zero gravity” design, were particularly luxurious with superb support and comfort.

Though its 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine has but 125 horsepower and 115 lb.-ft. of torque, the light weight combined with a vigorous continuously variable automatic transmission delivers instant throttle response, making it feel faster than it is. Of all the manufacturers, Nissan likely has the most experience with CVT transmissions – and it shows. City/highway/combined fuel economy on the SR Premium was 31/36/33 mpg.

The cargo area behind the second-row seats is well designed and roomy. Space more than doubles from 25 to 53 cubic feet when the rear seatbacks are folded. However, even though they fold flat, they are a step above the cargo floor. There’s an overhead privacy cover and a temporary spare tire resides under the cargo floor. Moreover, the tailgate rises high enough for a 6-foot-tall person to load or unload without ducking.

Though the Nissan folks say the Kicks is not a replacement for its quirky Juke, the Juke itself will be leaving the U.S. market. Its Kicks replacement amounts to a more-than-worthy replacement and entry in the increasingly competitive small crossover class.