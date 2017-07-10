Pathfinder gets more rugged exterior styling, towing capability

Pathfinder, one of Nissan’s best known and most popular nameplates in its nearly 60-year history in the United States, is reborn for the 2017 model year with more adventure capability, a freshened exterior look and enhanced safety and technology – pure Pathfinder taken to a higher level of performance and style.

The Nissan Pathfinder is a popular mid-size SUV that’s in its fourth-generation of production. The 2017 Pathfinder gets high marks for its spacious and versatile cabin, three-row seating, strong V6 engine and pleasing car-like ride.

Pathfinder has not always provided a car-like ride, though. Pathfinder’s first- and third-generation models were truck-based with a body-on-frame construction. The shift to a more car-like unibody construction occurred for the second- and current fourth-generation models. No need to worry about lack of ruggedness or durability, though, the unibody construction of the current Pathfinder is very strong and shared with the Maxima, Murano and Infiniti QX60.

For 2017, the Nissan Pathfinder benefits from a redesign that includes more rugged exterior styling, increased engine output and towing capability, along with advanced driver assistance features. Bolder front end styling helps the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder look more aggressive and tough.

Continuing with that more macho theme is something you cannot see, a reworked 3.5-liter V6 engine that is significantly more powerful. All Pathfinder models utilize this revised V6 engine and it features many new parts and a new direct-injection gasoline fuel system. The 3.5-liter is now rated at 284 horsepower (increase of 24 hp) and 259 lb-ft of torque (increase of 19 lb-ft).

Towing capacity is now 6,000 pounds when properly equipped (an increase of 1,000 pounds), and fuel economy is 20/27 mpg city/highway for 2WD models and 19/26 mpg for 4WD models.

All Pathfinders utilize a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Some CVT-equipped vehicles leave a lot to be desired, but thanks to some clever software programming, Pathfinder’s CVT performs very well and feels more like a stepped transmission.

Pathfinder 2WD models send their power to the front wheels, while 4WD models direct their power through a nifty 4×4 system with selectable 2WD, Auto and 4WD Lock modes. The 4WD models also include a standard Hill Descent Control feature.

It is likely that many who choose a 4WD version Pathfinder will not experience rugged terrain, but it is nice to know that Pathfinder 4WD models are fully capable and well-suited for foul-weather driving.

The 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in four trim levels; S, SV, SL and Platinum. All are available with 2WD or 4WD and pricing starts at around $30,000.

Pathfinder’s base S trim level is very well-equipped and includes 18-inch wheels, remote keyless entry with push-button starting, 7-passenger seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, 8-inch color touchscreen display, back-up camera and more.

Pathfinder’s cabin is spacious and there is plenty of room in the first two rows. As you might expect, the third row is best-suited for kids. There is 16 cu-ft of cargo space behind the third row. Cargo volume increases to 47.8 cu-ft with the third-row folded and 79.8 cu-ft with both second- and third-rows folded.

Pathfinder is pleasing to drive and great for family excursions. The cabin remains relatively quiet, even at highways speeds, and the ride is smooth and well-mannered.

For those who prefer more amenities, the Platinum trim (pricing begins around $42k) includes 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, dual panoramic moonroof, motion-activated power liftgate, wood grain trim, Bose premium audio system, navigation, NissanConnect Services, 120-volt power outlet, adaptive cruise control, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic detection, forward emergency braking and more. A rear DVD entertainment system with dual 8-inch screens is available for the Platinum trim.