Plush Lexus GX 460 has off-road excellence

The 2017 Lexus GX 460 is a traditional midsize luxury three-row SUV that offers a commanding view of the road, plush accommodations, a powerful V8 engine, pleasing on-road driving characteristics and impressive off-road abilities.

The truck-based GX is nestled between the car-based RX crossover and the truck-based full-size LX in Lexus’ dynamic stable of SUVs. The 2017 Lexus GX 460 continues on with its body-on-frame construction, upright stance and Lexus signature spindle grille.

For 2017, a newly available Sport Design Package is being offered to add an exclusive front bumper, rear bumper spoiler, special tailpipe tip, specially designed side mirrors and unique 18-inch alloy wheels. Under the hood, all 2017 GX 460 models are motivated by a 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V8 engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Even though the GX 460 tips the scales at about 5,200 lbs., the 4.6-liter V8 is powerful, responsive and refined. Fuel economy is predictably low, with a rating of just 15/18 mpg city/highway.

All GX 460 models include a full-time automatic four-wheel-drive system that is operates seamlessly and is quite capable of taking you across rugged terrain. Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) are standard. Also standard are trailer sway control and a tow prep package.

I do not know how many GX owners will actually take their vehicle off-roading, or utilize its 6,500-lbs. towing capacity, but it is definitely built to do those things, yet still deliver a very likable on-road driving experience.

The ride is very smooth and pleasingly quiet. The top-of-the-line GX 460 Luxury model adds an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) with Adjustable Height Control (AHC).

Inside the GX 460 there is plenty of room for adults in the first two rows. The third-row is short on space and best-suited for young children. The cargo area behind the 3rd-row is small. Larger items cannot be carried without folding the 3rd-row seats down.

I do not like that the tailgate is hinged on the passenger or curb side. It swings out from the driver’s side, making loading and unloading challenging when parked on the street.

With a starting price of about $52,000, the 2017 Lexus GX 460 is offered in three trim levels: GX 460, GX 460 Premium and GX 460 Luxury.

It hardly seems fair referring to the GX 460 as a base model because it includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED (low beam) headlamps, power moonroof, integrated illuminated running boards, leather-like upholstery, power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, 9-speaker audio system and much more infotainment and safety technologies.

The option list for GX 460 models includes blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, navigation with voice control, rain-sensing wipers, heated and ventilated front seats and Lexus connected apps.

Options for the GX 460 Luxury model includes a Mark Levinson premium audio system and a rear seat entertainment system with dual 7-inch screens.

What I like about the GX 460 is that it provides a commanding view of the road, plush accommodations, a refined ride with plenty of off-road capabilities, and loads of infotainment and safety technologies.