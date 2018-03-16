Porsche Wagon: Panamera Sport Turismo expands lineup

There’s little doubt that the times have changed when you see a four-door Porsche. Likewise, you know they have come full circle when you look up and see a Porsche wagon.

I envisioned that seeing a Porsche wagon would be some ‘never-seen-that-before’ moment, like an ocean sunset or a waterskiing squirrel – you’re either shocked by the uniqueness or surprised by the mild amusement it turns out to offer. For me, a Porsche wagon didn’t have the shock value I thought it might. That can be attributed to how great it looks.

REFINED ATHLETICISM

There’s really only been one ‘cool’ station wagon – the Dodge Magnum, which was the epitome of every guys’ bailout position if the wife was pushing for a minivan. Nonetheless, the Panamera, as you expect, does the wagon about as well as there’s been a wagon done. Called the Sport Turismo, the German automaker has infused its performance DNA into the body of a wagon, but a wagon like nothing else out there.

The all-new Sport Turismo takes advantage of the well-received updates to the 2017 Panamera. By extending the roofline to the familiar rearward wagon position, this Panamera offers more cargo room while providing a viable alternative to the Cayenne for enthusiasts who need additional space.

COUPE-LIKE FAMILIARITY

Starting with familiar Porsche coupe-like styling, the Sport Turismo has designed a roofline that provides a long, low profile, featuring an adaptable spoiler on the trunk lid and short overhangs to accentuate a sporty look. Based on aggressive speeds, the spoiler will adjust its angle to increase downforce and improve stability. For normal driving, it focuses on reducing drag, improving fuel efficiency, and minimizing wind noise.

The Sport Turismo’s exterior mirrors the sedan model’s black grille, slatted lower front air intakes, and LED headlights and taillights. This wagon looks great when it sits on standard 19-inch wheels.

INTERIOR SEATING

The Sport Turismo betters its sedan sibling by offering a second row that can seat three passengers, a first for the Panamera. The 2+1 second-row arrangement features individual outboard seats with a narrower central bench seat. The seatbacks split 40/20/40 for additional cargo and passenger versatility and can be unlocked electrically from the cargo area.

When folded down, the rear seats create a nearly flat loading surface. Buyers can also opt for the traditional 2+2 seating configuration found in the sedan, which consists of two individual rear seats with a middle console.

PERFORMANCE

Porsche offers the new Panamera Sport Turismo wagon in four trims, mirroring the sedan. All come standard with the Porsche Traction Management active all-wheel-drive (AWD) system – each is powered by a different engine. The 4 Sport Turismo offers a turbo 3.0-liter V6 (330 hp), which also drives the base, 4, and 4 Executive sedan trims. Look for this wagon with the turbo V6 to jump 0-to-60 in just over 5 seconds. Look for 21 city / 28 highway, 24 combined for the base trim.

The Panamera 4S Sport Turismo trim offers a twin-turbo 2.9-L V6 (440 hp); the Turbo Sport Turismo receives a twin-turbo 4.0-L V8, boosting horsepower to 550 with a 0-60 in just 3.6 seconds. A Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo trim gets the same 300-hp V6 engine as the 4S and 4S Sport Turismo trims, but paired with a 136-hp electric motor. Look for 25 mpg with the gas engine and 51 mpg-e in electric power mode alone.

SAFETY

Standard active safety features include a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. Available driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, road sign recognition, night vision, a surround-view camera, and forward collision warning.

With a base price of $96,200, this is a Porsche performer with a family-friendly shell that delivers fun for everyone.