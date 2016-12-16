Ridgeline approaches full-fledged pickup

The all-new 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E is trying harder to be a truck. How’s that? Well, a traditional pickup comes with a strong body-on-frame and heavy payload/towing capacity, and (4×4 models) can do serious off-roading. Fellow midsize segment competitors Canyon/Colorado, Frontier and Tacoma offer those features.

The 2017 Ridgeline resembles a traditional pickup; however, it looks a lot like the Pilot SUV it’s based on with a short, open bed added. The Ridgeline’s nose is pure Pilot. It has a tall greenhouse, stubby bed walls and a high bed floor that conspire to give it a “squished” look.

Motivation takes the form of a 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC V-6 with variable cylinder management and 262 pound-feet of torque. Depending on model, the Ridgeline’s engine has to move up to 4,400 pounds via the front, or all four, wheels. Power is directed through a six-speed automatic.

The Pilot influence continues on the inside. The dash is clean, with big-truck, analog-style gauges and center stack featuring a standard 4.2-inch color display. Amenities in my RTL-E included heated leather front seats, heated steering wheel and LED light package. In the rear, Ridgeline’s upright 60/40-split and folding rear seats offer roomy seating for three teen or adult passengers. The folding seat bottoms were handy for loading bulky items I wanted to keep out of the snow and lock up. The test truck had a power slider rear window — a nice feature to have.

Currently, there’s a lot of talk and advertising regarding truck beds. The 2017 Honda Ridgeline cargo bed is a shallow, UV-stabilized ultra-high strength glass fiber-reinforced SMC composite bed (no paint required). The Ridgeline’s bed comes with a dual-action tailgate, under-bed trunk, 115-volt AC power outlet and innovative truck bed audio system (think tailgating).

On-road acceleration is good, but don’t expect full-size power. The Ridgeline RTL-E’s ride is very car-like, as it uses a beefed-up version of the Pilot’s suspension and its torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system. You can tow up to 5,000 pounds and haul 1,580 pounds. All models come standard with a Class III towing hitch, and my AWD model added a seven-pin wiring connector.

Ridgeline has decent traction for inclement weather and mild off-roading. My AWD RTL-E test vehicle had a selectable traction system with a second-gear-start snow mode and mud and sand modes. When you select mud or sand mode, transmission shifts are altered, throttle and traction-control settings are recalibrated to control wheel spin, and power is redirected to the rear wheels. Traction/grip is also aided by meaty 245/60R-18 tires. However, this is not a truck for deep-woods off-roading — if you try it, you’ll break stuff. For unpaved, small-incline, slightly muddy trails, you should be OK.

So, does the 2017 Honda Ridgeline succeed as a full-fledged pickup? Not quite, but it’s a lot closer than the previous generation, and for some buyers, that’s all they want.