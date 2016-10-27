Road star

Best-selling Toyota Sienna offers all-wheel drive

Despite prejudice and derogatory comments from those with an uninformed mindset, minivans remain the most useful vehicles on the planet.

There’s nothing that comes close to a minivan’s passenger- and cargo-carrying capability, not to mention long-distance comfort, good performance, fuel economy and capable handling.

Unfortunately, choices have become more limited. General Motors and Ford got out of the minivan business. Dodge is getting out. Kia dropped out but returned. Left are the Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey, Chrysler Pacifica, Kia Sedona, Nissan Quest and, temporarily, the Dodge Grand Caravan.

The two top sellers currently are the Sienna and Odyssey, and for good reason. Both have well-earned reputations for standing up to family punishment over the long term.

Toyota offers 16 variants of the Sienna minivan, starting with the L model at $29,750, including the destination charge.

Tested for this review was the top-line Limited Premier, which owns the distinction of being the only all-wheel-drive minivan offered anywhere. It is priced at whopping $47,310 but delivers the peace of mind that goes with all-wheel drive, especially in areas with foul weather.

But don’t think for a minute that this minivan — or any other — is any sort of candidate for off-road duty. It is 16 feet 8 inches long and, with just 6.6 inches of road clearance, would get hopelessly mired in the first groove or wallow it encounters.

On the road, however, it is a star. Straight-line steering is solid and fatigue-free, and its handling in traffic and around curves is predictable and fuss-free.

Power comes from a responsive 266-horsepower, 3.5-liter V-6 engine with 245 pound-feet of torque. Power is transferred seamlessly through a six-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels, with traction allocated according to conditions.

The Sienna’s city/highway/combined fuel consumption is rated at 16/23/19 mpg. Over a week of driving, the tester consistently returned mpg in the low 20s.

The Sienna had all of the usual minivan attributes: power-sliding side doors, a powered rear liftgate and third-row seats that disappear into the floor for extra cargo carrying. Unfortunately, their manual operation took a bit of tug and grunt to operate; power-folding seats would have been welcome. Second-row captain’s chairs could slide and be flipped forward but must be removed for maximum 150 cubic feet cargo capacity.

Besides the usual minivan stuff, the AWD Sienna came with a multitude of extras that would be options on lesser vehicles. Among them: Tri-zone climate control, Blu-Ray rear-seat entertainment system, dual sunroof, leather upholstery, navigation with Toyota’s Entune suite of entertainment and communications apps and, of course, full safety equipment.