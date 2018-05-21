Silverado: Meet the Chevrolet Legend

Well-known are the famed lyrics “I drove my Chevy to the levee” from Don McLean’s song entitled, “American Pie.”

But did you know that Chevy has been celebrated in more than a thousand country songs? Or, that Chevy is celebrating its 100th anniversary of building trucks? Let’s have some pie!

Chevrolet launched its first pickup in 1918 with the One-Ton Model T powered by a 36-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Ten decades and more than 85 million trucks later, Chevy commemorates this milestone with a Centennial Edition Silverado boasting a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 engine.

The 2018 Centennial Edition Silverado is just one of the many choices available in the 2018 Silverado lineup, which includes regular cab, double cab, and crew cab body styles and a variety of fuel-efficient and powerful engines. Trim levels include WT, LS, Custom, LT, LTZ, and top-of-the-line High Country, as well as nearly a dozen other special edition models and appearance packages; all are offered in two- or four-wheel drive.

The Silverado boasts up to 12,500-pound max trailering capability, when equipped with 6.3-liter V-8 and NHT Max Trailering package. New features for 2018 include standard rear-vision camera, two new colors (Cajun Red Metallic and Havana Metallic), and a tire pressure monitoring system with tire fill alert. A MyLink 7-inch radio system is now standard on WT models, and the eAssist mild-hybrid package with engine start/stop and regenerative braking is newly offered on LTZ and LT trim levels.

Silverado comes with three engine choices: a 4.3-liter V-6 engine produces 285 horsepower and 305 lb.-ft. of torque, a 5.3-liter V-8 touts 365 hp and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 6.2-liter V-8 boasts 420 hp and a whopping 460 lb.-ft. of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard with the 4.3-liter and 5.3-liter engines, while an eight-speed automatic is optional on the 5.3-liter engine, and standard with the 6.2-liter.

The available NHT Max Trailering package features a 9.76-inch rear axle, heavy-duty rear springs, unique shock tuning, enhanced cooling, and an integrated trailer brake controller to optimize capability and comfort when trailering.

We assessed the Silverado High Country on a drive with both on-road and off-road motoring, while trying out this top trim in the Hill Country of Texas. Notable are the plentiful power, well-weighted steering, and the quietness of the pickup when you’re on the run. We also liked its running boards that make for easy access getting in and out, generous elbowroom, and good visibility in the cab. Off-road it has an excellent footprint for traversing uneven terrain and over small obstacles.

An Enhanced Driver Alert Package standard on High Country and available on LT and LTZ models includes forward collision alert, safety alert driver seat, IntelliBeam headlamps with automatic high-beam control, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, and low-speed forward automatic braking.

As part of its Centennial landmark, Chevrolet is celebrating its history by also honoring legendary owners. If you’ve owned more than one eligible Chevy Truck or driven one over 100,000 miles, you’re a legend, and invited to join the Chevy Truck Legends community to receive exclusive merchandise, special discounts, and more.

Pricing for the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado lineup starts at $28,705 for a two-wheel drive WT with 4.3-liter engine, double cab, and standard box, and ranges upwards to $58,070 and above for a 4WD crew cab, standard-box High Country model with 6.2-liter V-8 and eight-speed automatic transmission. Pricing does not include $1,295 destination and delivery fee.