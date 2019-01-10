Veloster Turbo is all-new for 2019

The Veloster has managed to forge a place in the hearts of many who recognize a great value that delivers a big helping of fun – and performance. This all-new Veloster has the look of a sport coupe with the simple, straightforward approach to making the second row more accessible with its two-plus-one configuration.

The first-generation Veloster was a great-looking coupe-like hatch that brought a sleek, stylish combo to an entry-level vehicle. Much of the 2019 redesign emerges with obvious increases in exterior impact cues and interior volume space. There’s a lot to like here.

Performance

The Veloster Turbo model comes from a 1.6-liter, DOHC four-cylinder gasoline direct injection engine with dual continuously variable valve timing and a twin-scroll, intercooled turbocharger. Delivering 201 horsepower to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox, or a 7-speed EcoShift DCT automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Veloster is all about the fun.

Exterior

The all-new Veloster looks more planted than ever and it delivers a more muscular exterior attitude that is spotlighted by the robust fenders and wheel arches. Hyundai has always been willing to take chances on exterior design and the 2019 Veloster offers a very cool ‘darkened’ roof treatment for a high-impact appearance. The rear features a blacked-out diffuser with centered, dual chrome-tipped exhaust outlets.

Veloster comes with LED headlight accents, a bolder hexagonal mesh grille, and black “A”-pillars that Hyundai says simulate a motorcycle visor. Hyundai does a nice job hiding essential utility with body-colored door handles and mirrors. I really like the new wrap headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels. My tester had black accents to complement the front-end look with red-accented lower intakes.

As a three-door asymmetrical hatchback (single door on the driver’s side with two conventional passenger doors and hidden rear door) the Veloster is distinct in its look – and design. The 2019 Veloster is offered as a conventional or a turbo version, along with powertrain enhancements and a host of new and improved infotainment and connectivity features.

Trim levels include a 2.0-liter manual-transmission model starting at $18,500, a 2.0-liter automatic version, and a 2.0-liter automatic Premium model. In the Veloster Turbo stable is an R-Spec manual-gearbox model, a seven-speed DCT model, an Ultimate manual, and an Ultimate DCT model with a starting price of $28,150.

Cabin Cues

Moving into the cabin, the interior design continues to draw its inspiration from sport motorcycles, with the dynamic center fascia taken from the tank and the air vent design drawn from wide mechanically styled mufflers, while the floor console delivers a sporty and sleek profile. It also features a multimedia touch screen and a technical, non-reflective grain on the instrument panel, as well as stylish, silver-colored grab handles and other trim accents. A proximity key with push-button start is available, as is body-color-and-black combination seating, which requires manual adjustment.

Innovative storage abounds with front map pockets with bottle holders, overhead sunglass storage, front and rear cup holders with storage consoles, a dual-tiered armrest storage box, front seatback storage pockets, and front and rear armrest storage pockets. Two levels of audio systems are available, with Gracenote technology and Pandora. Bluetooth with voice recognition, cruise control, and steering wheel audio controls are also standard. A spacious 15.5-cubic-feet of cargo space resides beneath the hatch.

My tester featured the Ultimate trim and a base sticker of $28,150. This is a distinct exterior design that will turn heads while providing an impressive inventory of standard features and technology, while offering a broad array of option packaging.

This auto review was researched and written by SteinPro Content Services and provided to the Sun-Times for publication