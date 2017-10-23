VW: Golf Alltrack gives SUV buyers something to think about

The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack jumps into competition with compact SUVs on the market about as easily as it slips off road in real life driving. In fact, Chicagoland consumers looking at compact crossovers should take a hard look at the new Golf Allroad as a way to ensure harsh winter conditions never stress you out again.

Volkswagen has never lost its appetite for the wagon-style design and the Golf version is a highly functional and great-looking variation which masters efficient use of utility space along with poor road conditions by employing all-wheel drive (AWD).

Venture Off Road

It’s hard to say what percentage of SUV owners ever venture off the pavement, and Golf owners fall into the same bucket, but anyone will tell you that it’s a much better feeling knowing you have AWD when the snow starts to drift downward.

The Golf Allroad delivers a noticeably raised suspension for improved ground clearance at 6.7-inches. Along with the more rugged exterior styling, hill descent control and Off-Road driving mode, the Golf easily tackles the elements and any “harsh terrain” one might find in the urban jungle of Chicagoland.

Pick-3 Variations

The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is offered in three trim levels: S ($25,850), SE ($29,430) and SEL ($32,890). The base S model comes well-equipped and includes 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, leather-trimmed tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats, 6.5-inch touchscreen, rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, 8-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, VW’s Car_Net App-Connect and Car-Net Security and Service.

The recently tested the SE, which adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless access with push button starting, automatic windshield wipers and Fender premium audio system.

Quiet Cabin

Alltrack’s cabin is not much different from its sibling SportWagen, but I say that’s perfectly fine as the sibling’s style and functionality are top-notch and do not impact the exterior “rugged” inferences.

The seats in my tester were comfortable and soft with just enough support. Expect plenty of head and legroom up front with diminished space in back. Versatility is good with 30.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and 66.5 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded flat.

Power & Performance

My Golf Alltrack featured a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that delivered 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. This is a lot of pop from a very small powerplant and its small size cannot be understated when you feel the push from AWD. My Alltrack SE tester was equipped with the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and it engages somewhat slower than I expected.

My Alltrack turbo-four was a blast to shoot around town and to get out of town on I-55. I drove it solo most of the time and it’s peppy and full of pop; however, when fully loaded, it labors a bit. I did get it on a couple rough trails and it never failed to feel competent and capable.

Living in Chicagoland, we all know weather can be harsh and challenging at any time of the year. The Volkswagen Alltrack has a solid entry price just above $30,500 and with AWD it is an easy choice to standout in this segment.