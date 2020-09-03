 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage
Watch Live We're interviewing Lauren Underwood and Jim Oberweis

Filed under:

Bears begin roster cuts by dropping 6 players

With a Saturday deadline to get from 80 players to 53, the Bears got a head start Thursday morning.

By Jason Lieser
The Bears trimmed their roster to 74 Thursday.
Annie Costabile

The Bears got an early jump on trimming their roster from 80 to 53 by waiving six players before practice Thursday morning.

None of the six were expected to be in contention for a roster spot: running back Napoleon Maxwell, wide receiver Alex Wesley, wide receiver Ahmad Wagner, offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive lineman Lee Autry, linebacker Keandre Jones.

That gets the Bears to 74 players. They have until Saturday at 3 p.m. to finalize their roster.

Any of their cuts could be added to the newly expanded practice squad, which now has 16 spots. The NFL and NFLPA agreed to a larger squad, with four players protected per week, as a contingency in case players on the roster are ruled out by testing positive for coronavirus.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Some experts worry that Nov. 1 vaccine date could mean a rush through clinical trials (LIVE UPDATES)

Get the latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting Chicago and Illinois. Follow here for live updates.

By Sun-Times staff

Watch live: Our ed board interview with Lauren Underwood, Jim Oberweis

The contenders for Illinois’ 14th District Congressional seat will be interviewed by the Editorial Board at 10 a.m. Thursday.

By CST Editorial Board

Body recovered from Monroe Harbor four days into search for missing boater

The body is believed to be that of a 32-year-old man who fell off a boat Sunday evening into Lake Michigan.

By David Struett

Family says Chicago man suffocated during arrest in Rochester ‘didn’t deserve to be killed by the police’

Daniel Prude known to his big Chicago-based family by the nickname "Rell," died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester.

By Associated Press

Sarah Gorden’s nonprofit HoodSpace focused on creating space for girls of color to prioritize mental health

Red Stars defender’s initiative launches today

By Annie Costabile

Your health: How important is zinc? Is gum chewing safe for your teeth?

Zinc is second only to iron in its abundance in the body — it is present in every cell.

By Environmental Nutrition Newsletter