Justin Fields or Andy Dalton? Bears starting QB will be a game-time decision

The Bears still don’t have a starting quarterback.

Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that the choice between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields will come down to game day Sunday against the Lions. Dalton was limited in practice Friday with a bone bruise in his left knee, while Fields has been a full participant in practice all week, albeit with a wrap on his right thumb.

Nagy has said that Dalton is the starter when healthy. He was asked Friday when the Bears would make the medical decision about Dalton.

“It’s ongoing,” he said. “It’s today. It’s tomorrow. It’s Sunday. I feel like, again, the good part about both of those guys is that they’re both progressing in the right way. And then what we gotta do is be able to see where Andy’s at and really, up until Sunday. That’s why it’s the game-time decision.”

Fields made his first NFL start last week against the Browns in Cleveland and was sacked nine times in a 26-6 loss. Fields completed 6-of-20 passes for 68 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 41.2 passer rating. The Bears’ net total of 47 yards was their lowest in 40 years.

Though Fields’ performance under duress was a disappointment, his fortitude was lauded by teammates and coaches.

“This is a tough guy — physically and mentally,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “I’m not concerned [about it affecting Fields].”

Dalton, in his 11th NFL season, is 1-1 as a starter in 2020 with an 83.9 passer rating. He has completed 36-of-49 passes (73.5%) for 262 yards (5.3 per attempt), one touchdown and one interception.