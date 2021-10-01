 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Justin Fields or Andy Dalton? Bears starting QB will be a game-time decision

Bears coach Matt Nagy punted on making a call Friday.

By Patrick Finley
Andy Dalton (14) is 1-1 as a starter for the Bears this season. Rookie Justin Fields (1) is 0-1 after the Bears’ 26-6 loss to the Browns in Fields’ first NFL start last week.
Andy Dalton (14) is 1-1 as a starter for the Bears this season. Rookie Justin Fields (1) is 0-1 after the Bears’ 26-6 loss to the Browns in Fields’ first NFL start last week.
Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

The Bears still don’t have a starting quarterback.

Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that the choice between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields will come down to game day Sunday against the Lions. Dalton was limited in practice Friday with a bone bruise in his left knee, while Fields has been a full participant in practice all week, albeit with a wrap on his right thumb.

Nagy has said that Dalton is the starter when healthy. He was asked Friday when the Bears would make the medical decision about Dalton.

“It’s ongoing,” he said. “It’s today. It’s tomorrow. It’s Sunday. I feel like, again, the good part about both of those guys is that they’re both progressing in the right way. And then what we gotta do is be able to see where Andy’s at and really, up until Sunday. That’s why it’s the game-time decision.”

Fields made his first NFL start last week against the Browns in Cleveland and was sacked nine times in a 26-6 loss. Fields completed 6-of-20 passes for 68 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 41.2 passer rating. The Bears’ net total of 47 yards was their lowest in 40 years.

Though Fields’ performance under duress was a disappointment, his fortitude was lauded by teammates and coaches.

“This is a tough guy — physically and mentally,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “I’m not concerned [about it affecting Fields].”

Dalton, in his 11th NFL season, is 1-1 as a starter in 2020 with an 83.9 passer rating. He has completed 36-of-49 passes (73.5%) for 262 yards (5.3 per attempt), one touchdown and one interception.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

New CPS CEO says he agreed to 5-year contract

Pedro Martinez’s deal to lead Chicago’s schools is longer than his predecessor’s and likely to be far more lucrative.

By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa

Bears OLB Khalil Mack questionable, NT Eddie Goldman set for debut

Mack is making progress, practicing Friday for the first time all week.

By Patrick Finley

Pat Robertson steps down as host of ‘700 Club’

Robertson, 91, said in a statement that he hosted the network’s flagship program for the last time on Friday, and that his son Gordon Robertson will take over the weekday show starting on Monday.

By Ben Finley | Associated Press

Illinois state trooper shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street, according to authorities.

By David Struett

Muti, Kavakos and CSO combine for superb program at Orchestra Hall

Thursday’s line-up showcased two classic compositions embedded in the bedrock of the orchestral repertoire.

By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times

As CPS enrollment plummets again, new CEO says ‘tough decisions’ lie ahead

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said preliminary data shows 327,000 students enrolled at CPS this year, about 14,000 fewer than last year and nearly 30,000 less than the year before the pandemic.

By Nader Issa and Fran Spielman