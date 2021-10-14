Bears notebook: Team plays coy about ex-Packers DC Mike Pettine’s role this week

Bears coach Matt Nagy had a lot of reasons to hire his former nemesis Mike Pettine when the Packers fired him as their defensive coordinator.

He has overseen four defenses that were top-10 in points allowed, he can fill Nagy in on flaws in his offense and — of particular importance this week — he’s very familiar with the Bears’ archrival.

“He has great insight into their people,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “The scheme has changed... but the personnel and even the mentality of some of the players, I think he has great insight.”

Pettine was the Packers’ coordinator from 2018 through ‘20, and their defense ranked 10th in points allowed, 11th in opponent yardage and 12th in third-down success rate.

He has been helpful on both sides of the ball after Nagy brought him in as senior defensive assistant to coordinator Sean Desai.

Desai typically tries to say as little as possible about his scheme, staff and personnel, and veered into an emphasis on execution when asked about Pettine’s expertise on the Packers.

“Everybody’s got ideas, and these ideas can come from all different avenues,” Desai said when pressed on Pettine. “We try to listen to everything and then that’s my job as a coordinator to consolidate that and come up with a clear vision of how we want to play this game.”

Injury concerns

Two of the Bears’ best players, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson, remained out of practice Thursday.

Hicks suffered a groin injury early against the Lions in Week 4 and missed the Raiders game Sunday. He has yet to practice since getting hurt.

Robinson played 83% of the snaps against the Raiders and didn’t indicate he had an injury when he talked to the media Tuesday, but has been out with an ankle injury. He has not missed a game due to injury in three seasons.

Robinson led the Bears in receiving yards each of his first three seasons and is second to Darnell Mooney this season. He has 17 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) also hasn’t practiced this week, but is expected to play.

Gipson’s moment

Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson spent most of his rookie year on the bench, but has been a solid backup to Mack and Robert Quinn this season. He has two sacks, including one against the Raiders that was surreal as he looked to the sideline and saw Mack and Quinn celebrating him.

“I was talking to my grandfather and I was telling him it was an amazing feeling,” Gipson said. “To see them cheering me on… especially going back 2-3 years ago being fans of those guys [and now] they would be cheering for me like I did for them.”