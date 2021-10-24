 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears put LB Caleb Johnson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Four Bears players have been put on the list in the last 11 days.

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Bears Training Camp
Caleb Johnson, wearing No. 92, was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning.
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bears put rookie linebacker Caleb Johnson, who had emerged as a special teams stalwart, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

Johnson becomes the fourth Bears player to be put on the list in the last 11 days. Running back Damien Williams, who was unvaccinated for the coronavirus, returned to the team Saturday and will play Sunday. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn, who’s been one of the team’s best players, and tight end Jimmy Graham will both miss the Buccaneers game after testing positive this week.

Receivers coach Mike Furrey, who is vaccinated, missed last week’s game after contracting the virus but returned to practice Thursday.

Friday, coach Matt Nagy said he wasn’t concerned that the Bears were in the midst of an outbreak.

“The change [from last season] is that there’s vaccinations,” he said. “But, really, for us the mindset heading into this was knowing ... hey, you need to wear your mask. You need to be able to follow the protocol that they have. And at the same point in time for us as coaches we’ve got to have our contingency plans.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

‘Books shouldn’t be a luxury’ — reading program brings free books to South and West sides

Chance & Bri’s Books & Breakfast brings story time, crafts and free books to children across the South and West sides.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

No Bull - Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are all about the art of chaos

It’s only three regular-season games, four preseason games, and a handful of intrasquad practices, but Ball and Caruso are showing that getting hands on the basketball on the defensive end is an art form that leads to disruption for the opposing team.

By Joe Cowley

Wicker Park club owner says police were called twice to disperse unruly crowd — they never showed, and 5 people were later shot

"We were told it is because the resources were being stretched too thin, but it doesn’t change the fact that someone died," said Point owner Jun Lin.

By Sophie Sherry

Dear Abby: Siblings who idolize their mom don’t know she had an affair

Their sister considers telling them of the cheating so they’ll stop believing their mother’s lies about their father.

By Abigail Van Buren

Chicago outdoors: “Bohemian business,” Chinook eggs, hairy woodpecker and water safety

A "bohemian business" quote on fishing, Chinook eggs collected, a tight photo of a hairy woodpecker, and a cautionary note on water safety are among the note from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman

New immigration policy aims to protect undocumented immigrants against work exploitation

These new policies go beyond addressing injustices immigrants have been facing for almost 40 years. They aim to hold employers accountable and fight for safe work conditions.

By CST Editorial Board