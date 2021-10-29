Khalil Mack out for 49ers game Sunday

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack will not play against the 49ers on Sunday because of a sprained foot.

Mack, who leads the Bears with seven sacks (including one on a two-point conversion against the Raiders), has been battling through the foot injury for the past five weeks. He has practiced just three times in that span — all on a limited basis on a Friday — but still played against the Lions, Raiders, Packers and Buccaneers.

But the injury impacted him more last week than in previous games. He did not have a sack against the Bucs last week — the first time without a sack since Week 1.

The possibility remains that Mack could go on injured reserve, which would mean a minimum three-game absence. But Bears coach Matt Nagy said the team has not made that decision yet.

Mack has played through injuries throughout his four-year Bears career, missing only two games in 2018 with an ankle injury. He has played in 122-of-124 games in his eight-year NFL career. But at 30, the wear-and-tear risk becomes greater and the Bears are addressing that concern.

“He’s had a couple weeks there where he’s not been able to practice but he’s been able to strap it up on Sunday and do a lot of great things,” Nagy said. “The want is there but we’ve got to sometimes protect Khalil from himself and that’s where we’re at right now.”

Elsewhere on the injury report, defensive end Akiem Hicks (groin), safety Tashaun Gipson (hip) and kick returner Jakeem Grant (ankle) are questionable. Hicks and Gipson did not play against the Buccaneers last week.