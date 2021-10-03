 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Three takeaways from Bears’ 24-14 win over Lions, including Alex Ogletree’s future

Plus, a look at wide receivers Allen Robinson’s minor role in the offense and why the overall defensive performance was shakier than it looked.

By Jason Lieser
Alex Ogletree led the team with 12 tackles against the Lions in Week 4.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It was a jubilant afternoon for the Bears on Sunday as rookie quarterback Justin Fields progressed and coach Matt Nagy got the heat off himself for a week by beating the Lions 24-14.

While Fields’ performance, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor’s play calling and running back David Montgomery’s injury were the dominant storylines, here are three observations beyond the obvious:

Dicey defense

The final stats look strong for the Bears’ defense, but there’s still cause for concern after the Lions drove inside their 10-yard line on each of their first three possessions. The Bears continued to have lapses in the secondary and costly penalties, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff posted a 105 passer rating on them.

Rocky day for Robinson

Allen Robinson has been the Bears’ best wide receiver since signing with them in 2018, but he has just 13 catches for 149 over the first four games. Fields threw to him three times Sunday, and he caught all three passes for 28, 27 and eight yards. His agent, Brandon Parker, tweeted, “Glad to see the team win but 3 total targets?”

Ogletree’s audition

Linebacker Alec Ogletree was an afterthought — all accounts indicate that he caught the Bears’ attention incidentally by hanging out at the facility with Robert Quinn while on vacation — but he has made a strong case to be their permanent starter even when Danny Trevathan returns. Ogletree led the Bears with 12 tackles Sunday, including one for loss, and broke up a pass.

