Bears trade for Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant

The Bears are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins for Jakeem Grant, a second-team all-pro punt returner last season, a source said Tuesday morning.

He figures to return punts and kicks for the Bears. Khalil Herbert, the team’s kick returner, set to help out in the Bears’ backfield with David Montgomery injured.

In six seasons with the Dolphins, Grant averaged 24.8 yards per kick return over 89 returns, along with two touchdowns. He figures to push aside punt returner Nsimba Webster, who muffed a kick in Week 3. Grant has scored three touchdowns in 101 career punt returns, during which he averaged 9.7 yards.

Grant could play a role in the pass game, too, but it would likely be a small one. He has only two catches this year for -7 yards. He has 91 catches for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns in his career. The Bears have gotten little production outside their top two receivers — Marquise Goodwin has five catches on the season and Damiere Byrd has three — but Grant doesn’t seem to be a serious threat to take either of their jobs.