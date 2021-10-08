Bears rookie QB Justin Fields’ big leap could come sooner rather than later

The wait for rookie Justin Fields to become the Bears’ starting quarterback was brutal. He took over in Week 3, nearly a year ahead of the organization’s original plan, but it felt like a century.

So after coach Matt Nagy made the move permanent, rather than an interim position until Andy Dalton returned from a knee injury, the last thing anyone wants to hear is that it’s still going to take a while for Fields to fully launch.

The unfortunate truth is that rookie quarterbacks always need time and early errors are inevitable. But the upside is that Fields came in as such an accomplished and tested college player and has shown his aptitude at every turn since starting his career with the Bears. Maybe he won’t need so long after all.

Nagy saw significant change during the two weeks from Fields being thrust into starting ahead of the Browns game to his first practice as the certified starter. He leapt from trying to keep with practice to running it. He was authoritative, poised and thorough as he prepared to visit the Raiders on Sunday.

“Drastically different,” Nagy said. “His tempo in and out of the huddle — all of that. Your first day in there, you’re trying [to keep track of so much], ‘I’m gonna check the clock, I’m gonna make my [middle linebacker] I.D., I’m gonna do whatever I have to do.’

“And that’s all a little bit slower [than Dalton]... Every week it’s getting a little bit easier, a little bit faster.”

There’s no doubt Fields’ progress during the week will manifest itself in games as he settles into the job.

That’s where a decision that’s in the Bears’ best long-term interest by getting their franchise quarterback the experience he needs could coincide with the short-term goals of making the playoffs and — regardless of whether he ever acknowledges what’s at stake — Nagy keeping his job. While it’s going to take years for Fields to learn everything Dalton picked up in a decade-plus, he could be a game-changer by the end of the month, if not sooner.

Of the 13 first-round quarterbacks drafted from 2017 through ’20, only Josh Rosen failed to put up a 100 passer rating in a game. The other dozen did it, on average, in their third start. Last season’s first-rounders, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, each hit that mark in their second or third start.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who went four picks after Fields this year, did it in his debut and again in his fourth start.

Passer rating isn’t everything, of course, and Mitch Trubisky achieved his first triple-digit performance by completing 4 of 7 passes for 107 yards in his third start, but it’s a reasonable enough gauge of a quarterback’s trajectory.

Fields, for example, jumped from 41.2 against the Browns to 82.7 against the Lions, and the latter performance felt roughly twice as good. The Bears’ had the ninth-worst passer rating in the NFL over the past two seasons, and that generally tracks with how it looked.

In Fields’ case, like with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, that number will always be an incomplete summary of his performance because it doesn’t account for his ability as a runner. It’s called passer rating, not quarterback rating, but being a quarterback entails more than just throwing.

“He’s on a certain end of the spectrum with how productive he can be when he [runs],” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said when contrasting Fields with more traditional quarterbacks.

That’s an advantage for the Bears and Fields. The mere possibility of him sprinting for a first down will always open opportunities for him to throw. And it seems like he’s going to figure out that, and plenty else, very quickly.