 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears put starting RB David Montgomery on injured reserve with sprained knee

The move guarantees he will miss a minimum of three games, but Montgomery was expected to be out a month anyway.

By Jason Lieser
Montgomery was having a great game (106 yards, two touchdowns) when he sprained his left knee.
AP Photos

The Bears put running back David Montgomery on injured reserve with a sprained knee, allowing them to fill his roster spot while he’s out.

The move was expected all week, and Montgomery is expected to miss at least a month with the injury he suffered in the 24-14 win over the Lions. He had 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns when he exited.

He misses only a month, Montgomery would be back Week 8 against the 49ers. The high end of the projected recovery time would keep him out going into the Bears’ Week 10 bye.

After a 1,000-yard season in 2020, Montgomery was off to a great start with 309 yards rushing and three touchdowns, plus 49 yards receiving. He was averaging a career-high 4.5 yards per carry.

Damien Williams will take over as the primary running back while Montgomery is out, starting Sunday against the Raiders. Williams has 16 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, as well as eight catches for 41 yards. In his last full season, he had 711 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns for the 2019 Chiefs.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bears activate LB Danny Trevathan, who is likely to make season debut vs. Raiders

Trevathan began the season on injured reserve because of a knee injury and has been practicing for two weeks.

By Jason Lieser

Bears rule out DT Akiem Hicks for Week 5 game at Raiders

Hicks was downgraded shortly before the team departed for Las Vegas.

By Patrick Finley

State receives 2 bids to buy Thompson Center

An Illinois Department of Central Management Services spokesperson confirmed Saturday that two potential buyers have submitted their plans to acquire the Helmut Jahn-designed Thompson Center.

By Madeline Kenney

Woman who cheated death to race in Chicago Marathon for charity

Marla Sewall, who cheated death after being saved by her husband in 2011, will race in the Chicago Marathon to raise money for charity.

By Tate Gunnerson

Why the end of the Fire’s lost season can still be productive

Unlike the team as a whole, Gabriel Slonina, Federico Navarro and Stanislav Ivanov can get something from the last few games of the year.

By Brian Sandalow

James Wade is head of Sky’s family

His ways with people and a need to prove himself have put him on the doorstep of the franchise’s first WNBA title.

By Annie Costabile