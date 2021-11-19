Bears put Danny Trevathan on IR, sign OLB Bruce Irvin

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan’s lost season is over.

The Bears put him on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury. Because he’s been on IR already once this season — he started the year there with a knee problem — Trevathan is ineligible to return this season.

When he did play this year, he backed up a healthy Alec Ogletree. Trevathan never appeared in more than 39 percent of the Bears’ snaps this season.

It’s fair to wonder if he’s played his last snap with the Bears. Trevathan is in the second year of a three-year contract.

Trevathan going to IR makes room for outside linebacker Bruce Irvin, who joined the practice squad on Friday and could be called up to the active roster Sunday. Irvin has 52 sacks in 10 seasons but hasn’t played regularly since his one-year stint with the Panthers in 2019.

Fellow edge rusher Cassius Marsh, who was flagged for taunting against the Steelers, was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.