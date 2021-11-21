Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out for Bears game

Fighting an illness, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play Sunday against the Bears.

He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a sickness the Ravens said was not the coronavirus. He practiced Friday and told reporters he would play, saying it felt like he had a cold.

However, the Ravens on Saturday gave him a questionable designation for the game and added another quarterback, Trace McSorley, to the roster from the practice squad.

Jackson arrived at Soldier Field later than his teammates — a little before 10 a.m. — because of the illness. He was not seen warming up on the field before the 10:30 a.m. deadline to name inactive players.

Tyler Huntley, an undrafted free agent from Utah who has tried 16 career passes over two seasons, will start. His last start came in an Alamo Bowl loss to Texas on New Year’s Eve 2019.

The Bears, as expected, will play Sunday without receiver Allen Robinson, who injured his hamstring making a fourth-quarter catch against the Steelers. He had been ruled doubtful Friday. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, is also out.

Other Bears players ruled out include running back Damien Williams (calf), quarterback Nick Foles, cornerback Artie Burns and tight end Jesper Horsted. The Bears said Friday that defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who has an ankle injury, would not play.

The Ravens ruled out receiver Hollywood Brown on Saturday.