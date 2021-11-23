Bears notes: Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks remain out

Receiver Allen Robinson and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks appear to be far away from returning to action.

For the second consecutive day, the two were listed as non-participants on the Bears’ projected injury report.

Because the Bears held a walkthrough Tuesday in anticipation of their game Thursday in Detroit, they estimated who would have been able to participate in a full practice.

Robinson (hamstring) and Hicks (ankle) were hurt during the game Nov. 8 against the Steelers and haven’t practiced since. Robinson was hurt while catching a 39-yard fade route with two minutes left.

‘‘I’m getting better,’’ he said Tuesday. ‘‘You know, there’s been constant improvement since I got hurt against Pittsburgh. Now I’m continuing to push through and trying to do what I need to do to make myself available. That’s always my No. 1 priority is being out on the grass.’’

Quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) and running back Damien Williams (calf) also were on the Bears’ did-not-participate list.

Safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) were limited for the second consecutive injury report.

Goff trending up

Asked whether quarterback Jared Goff might face the Bears after missing the game Sunday against the Browns with an oblique injury, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters in Detroit that it’s ‘‘leaning that way,’’ but ‘‘we’ll see.’’

Asked for a percentage, Campbell smiled.

‘‘I would say there’s a 60% chance of it being 50-50,’’ he said.

Goff was listed as limited on the Lions’ projected injury report for the second consecutive day.

Campbell said part of his concern was sorting through Goff’s toughness to see how he feels.

‘‘I do want to make sure he’s definitely ready to go,’’ Campbell said. ‘‘I do think it’s trending that way.’’

In the Lions’ 13-10 loss to the Browns, backup Tim Boyle went 15-for-23 for 77 yards with two interceptions.

Goff is 2-2 in his career against the Bears. His last two games against them have been stellar: a 108.1 passer rating in October 2020 with the Rams and a 105 rating last month with the Lions. In his first two starts against the Bears, he had passer ratings of 19.1 and 69.9.

This and that

The Bears put starting slot cornerback Duke Shelley on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday against the Ravens. The move means he must miss at least three games, putting him out until late December. He has three pass deflections and 33 tackles this season. Marqui Christian might take his place at slot corner.

• With the extra roster spot, the Bears promoted defensive lineman Margus Hunt from the practice squad. Kicker Brian Johnson, whom the Saints claimed off the practice squad last month, rejoined the Bears’ practice squad. He made all eight field-goal tries with the Saints.