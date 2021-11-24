 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Devin Hester named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Hester, who was with the Bears from 2006-13, holds the NFL record with 20 returns for touchdowns.

By Patrick Finley
**FILE** In this Dec. 30, 2007 file photo, Chicago Bears cornerback Devin Hester salutes fans after his two touchdowns lifted the Bears to a 33-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in Chicago. Hester was placed on the Bears’ Did Not Report list Wednesday, July 23, 2007, after being absent from the team’s first training camp practice in Bourbonnais, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) ORG XMIT: CX103
Charles Rex Arbogast, AP

Former Bears return star Devin Hester moved one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday when he was named one of 26 semifinalists for induction.

Fifteen finalists will be chosen in January. Three people picked by previous committees — Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch — will form an 18-person pool. The class of between four and eight will be chosen before the Super Bowl and honored in August 2022.

Hester, who was with the Bears from 2006-13, holds the NFL record with 20 returns for touchdowns. He returned 14 punts, five kickoffs and one field goal for touchdowns.

He was the first player to return the opening kickoff of a Super Bowl for a touchdown, running 92 yards for a score against the Colts.

He is one of seven first-time semifinalists.

Edge rusher Jared Allen, a member of the Bears from 2014-15, was named a semifinalist for the second-straight year.

