Bears’ inactives vs. Steelers: WR Darnell Mooney will play despite injury

The Bears will have Mooney and running back David Montgomery. On defense, though, they’ll be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson.

By Jason Lieser
Mooney is the Bears’ leading receiver at 33 catches for 409 yards and a touchdown.
AP Photos

PITTSBURGH — The Bears will have two key offensive players tonight against the Steelers with running back David Montgomery returning from his sprained knee and wide receiver Darnell Mooney being active after a groin injury limited him in practice Friday and Saturday.

Both are essential to the Bears’ offense. Mooney is their leading receiver at 33 catches for 409 yards and a touchdown, while Montgomery averaged 77.3 yards per game before exiting in Week 4.

Here are the Bears’ inactives against the Steelers:

QB Nick Foles
RB Damien Williams
TE J.P. Holtz

OLB Khalil Mack
ILB Alec Ogletree
DB Artie Burns
S Eddie Jackson

Without Williams, who injured his knee last week, the Bears will rely on Montgomery and sixth-round pick Khalil Herbert to power the running game.

Mack will miss his second consecutive game as the Bears give him time to rest a sprained foot that has been problematic most of the season. With the bye week coming up, Mack will go nearly a month without playing from the Oct. 24 game against the Buccaneers to the Nov. 21 game against the Ravens.

Jackson hurt his hamstring on the second play of the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the 49ers last week and did not practice. Bears coach Matt Nagy listed him as doubtful on the final injury report.

