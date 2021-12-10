Bears notebook: Allen Robinson good to go, Akiem Hicks expected to play vs. Packers

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will play against the Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Robinson practiced in full and was cleared to play Friday after being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He has not played in a game since Nov. 8 against the Steelers, when he suffered the hamstring injury on a 39-yard pass reception in the fourth quarter.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, was listed as questionable but expects to play.

Running back David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute), outside linebacker Trevis Gipson (illness), kicker Cairo Santos (illness), back-up linebacker Christian Jones, cornerback Teez Tabor (illness) and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson (knee) all are good to go after being on the injury list this week.

Defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr. (ribs) is questionable. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and back-up quarterback Andy Dalton (non-throwing hand) are doubtful.

Though Dalton played through the hand injury he suffered making a tackle in an interception, he is not expected to be active. Nick Foles would be the back-up to Justin Fields.

Marsh on IR

Linebacker Cassius Marsh was put on injured reserve Friday with a knee injury. Bruce Irvin was promoted from the practice squad to replace Marsh, who had one sack and six tackles in four games with the Bears.

Tarik Cohen update

With just four games remaining in the regular season after Sunday night’s game, Bears coach Matt Nagy said the chance of running back Tarik Cohen returning is “minimal,” but wasn’t ready to rule Cohen out for the season. Cohen has been out since last Sept. 27 with a torn ACL he suffered against the Falcons.

Cohen has been an animated non-participant at practice in recent weeks, but does not appear close to returning. Nagy would not say if there was a complication that has extended his rehabilitation.

“Every situation is different, but I don’t even go there,” Nagy said. “I know what I see. He’s trying to get bak as soon as he can. That’s all he can do. We love Tarik to death. He’s awesome. And he’s great in our room. Whe they tell us he’s ready to go, we’ll be ready to go with him.”

Snap decision

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman played just 14 of 53 defensive snaps (26%) against the Cardinals — a notably low number.

It’s the fewest snaps and lowest percentage of snaps Goldman has played in a game — without being injured — in his six-year career. He played 22-of-49 snaps (45%) against the Lions on Thanksgiving and 25-of-81 snaps (31%) against the Ravens in Week 12.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai said Goldman’s light duty was a function of the Bears’ rotation and the Bears playing more nickel than base against the Cardinals.

Rookie nose tackle Khyiris Tonga played 17 snaps against the Cardinals — more than Goldman. Is Tonga as effective as Goldman now?

“Based on the situation, he can be and he has been,” Desai said. “But it’s easy to go after the game and say, ‘Well, this guy should have been in there.’ And a team like [the Cardinals] doesn’t really let you substitute. You’ve gotta account for that when you look at the reps and who’s getting into the game.”