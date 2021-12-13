Packers QB Aaron Rodgers now tops in TDs, wins against Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ownership has its privileges. Just ask Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The reigning MVP went 29-for-37, throwing two touchdown passes to Davante Adams and one each to Allen Lazard and Aaron Jones in the 45-30 victory Sunday night against the Bears.

That means Rodgers has 61 career touchdown passes against the Bears, the most all-time against them and one more than his predecessor, Brett Favre. He also has 23 wins as a starter against the Bears, also tops all-time.

“It does mean a lot to me,” Rodgers said. “It really does. The majority of stats don’t mean much, but this rivalry does mean a lot to me because I’m almost an adult in Green Bay — I’ve lived here for 17 years and started for 14. I know how much this rivalry means to our fans, and to be a part of it has been really special.”

Rodgers played through a broken toe that had limited his practice time over the last month.

“It feels worse,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know what kind of setback I had tonight, but we’ll look at it tomorrow. Definitely took a step back tonight.”

This might be Rodgers’ last opportunity to experience the rivalry with his future in Green Bay uncertain beyond this season. He said he wasn’t thinking about that.

“You guys love bringing up the question of next year and stuff,” said Lazard, who appeared for his postgame Zoom session wearing an “I still own you!” T-shirt.

“I think in our locker room, especially him, we don’t pay attention to that stuff. We just stay in the moment, stay focused. He’s done a great job, a tremendous job this year, of just being a leader, being resilient and exuding that calmness throughout the entire locker room.”