Bears predictions: Week 16 at Seahawks

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s game in Seattle:

Rick Morrissey

Seahawks, 17-13

These two teams deserve each other, but what did Bears do to have their Sunday afternoon ruined by this matchup? The Seahawks are coming off a Tuesday loss to the Rams. Seattle’s short week should favor the Bears, but we’ve seen them lose in all sorts of different ways this season. Why not this way? Season: 12-2.

Rick Telander

Seahawks, 28-16

You’ll forgive me for committing that cardinal sports sin—looking ahead. But I’m all about the Bears tussle Jan 2 against the lowly Giants. Two (currently) 4-10 teams goin’ at it next week is fairer. The Seahawks are out of the impotent Bears’ league. Get this loss over with and gird up for good ol’ Mike Glennon. Season: 11-3.

Patrick Finley

Seahawks, 24-21

The last three opponents the Bears have played have had more rest than them: the Cardinals and Packers were coming off byes, and the Vikings a Thursday game. Having played Tuesday, the Seahawks have had a day’s less rest. That’ll make this thing close. Season: 11-3.

Jason Lieser

Seahawks, 22-20

These are two bad teams, but the Bears are worse and on the road. A defeat will give them their second-most losses in a season since 2002 and severely threaten Matt Nagy’s chance of leaving with a winning record. He’s 32-30. Season: 12-2.

Mark Potash

Seahawks, 23-16

The only certainty for Nagy’s Bears in the final games of the season is that they won’t give up. With the Seahawks all but eliminated from the playoffs, this game truly could be a matter of who wants it more. Season: 11-3.