QB Ryan Willis flexed to Bears’ active roster

Willis, who was signed to the practice squad last Saturday, would back up starter Nick Foles against the Seahawks on Sunday if Justin Fields is unable to play because of an ankle injury. Duke Shelley activated from IR.

By Mark Potash
Former Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis (5), who was signed to the Bears’ practice squad on Dec. 18, is likely to back up starter Nick Foles against the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Quarterback Ryan Willis is among five players the Bears have flexed from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. If Justin Fields is not active for the game because of an ankle injury, Willis would back up starter Nick Foles. Andy Dalton is out because of a groin injury.

The other players flexed from the practice squad are wide receiver Dazz Newsome and Nsimba Webster, linebacker Ledarius Mack and cornerback Dee Virgin.

The Bears’ also activated nickel cornerback Duke Shelley from injured reserve — a boost for their depleted secondary. Shelley played nickel in eight games before suffering a hamstring injury against the Ravens on Nov. 21. He has missed the last four games.

The Bears did not announce any players activated from their reserve/COVID-19 list. Nine players are on it and would not be eligible to play against the Seahawks unless activated Sunday: defensive end Akiem Hicks, wide receiver Allen Robinson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Tashaun Gipson, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.

