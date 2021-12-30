Devin Hester named Hall of Fame semifinalist

Devin Hester, whose ridiculous returns remain unique in the sport, was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Those 15 will be whittled to five by a voting panel leading up to the Super Bowl and unveiled Feb. 10 at the league’s NFL Honors awards ceremony.

Hester, who played for the Bears from 2006-13, retired in 2016 having returned an NFL-record 20 balls — 14 punts, five kickoffs and one field goal try — for touchdowns. A receiver by trade, he made four Pro Bowls and three all-pro teams, and was named to the NFL’s all-century team in 2019.

“When you see a great returner and you’re sitting and you’re having a, you guys are all contemplating who should be returning the ball, who’s your first comparison to? What name do you go to?” special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said earlier this month.

The answer: Hester.

“Therefore that answers the questions,” he said. “I’m going to leave it at that. That’s simple. Argument’s over.”