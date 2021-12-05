 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to play vs. Bears

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed his participation to NFL Network on Sunday morning.

By Patrick Finley
Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray walks onto the field in Seattle last month.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As the Bears expected, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will play Sunday at Soldier Field.

Murray — whom the Cardinals said would be a game-time decision as he recovers from a sprained left ankle – was ruled active. So was receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has an injured hamstring. Neither has played since suffering their injuries Oct. 28 against the Packers.

Both players practiced this week after the Cardinals came off a bye.

Despite not playing in more than a month, Murray is among the favorites to win the MVP award. His 110.4 passer rating and 8.9 yards per pass lead all starting quarterbacks. His 72.7 completion percentage is No. 1 among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

Kingsbury said Friday that Murray would be a game-time decision, but Bears coach Matt Nagy said the Bears believed he would play.

“Our personnel [department] is on it, and we go off of that,” he said. “And then you have to have a feeling. Until they tell you and that inactive sheet comes out and says they’re not playing, then you roll with it.”

