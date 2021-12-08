 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears notebook: Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson return to practice

Hicks (ankle) and Robinson (hamstring) both have missed the last three games. But running back David Montgomery did not practice with a a series of injuries — his shoulder, groin and glute.

By Mark Potash
Bears running back David Montgomery (32) had 21 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown and also had eight receptions for 51 yards against the Cardinals on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Defensive end Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson returned to Bears practice Wednesday, but running back David Montgomery was a surprise addition to the injury list and did not practice.

Hicks (ankle) and Robinson (hamstring) have missed the last three games with injuries suffered against the Steelers on Nov. 8 at Heinz Field. Both were limited in practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot), who did not play against the Cardinals, also was limited.

Montgomery appeared fine after a yeoman’s performance against the Cardinals — 21 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown and eight receptions for 51 yards in the Bears’ 33-22 loss. But he missed practice Wednesday with a series of injuries — his shoulder, groin and glute — that were not mentioned by coach Matt Nagy earlier Wednesday.

Defensive end Trevis Gipson (illness), kicker Cairo Santos (illness) and tight end Jimmy Graham (maintenance) did not practice. Defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr. (ribs), linebacker Christian Jones (back) and running back Damien Williams (calf) were limited.

Justin Fields practiced in full after missing last week’s game with broken ribs. Back-up Andy Dalton did not practice because of an injury to his left (non-throwing) hand. Nick Foles did second-string work in practice, but Dalton still could be the back-up to Fields against the Packers. He played through the injury against the Cardinals. “He was really tough for doing that,” coach Matt Nagy said.

Quinn’s 12th sack

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn was belatedly given a sack by NFL statistics — his 12th of the season — for his tackle of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for a six-yard loss on the Cardinals first play from scrimmage.

It initially was not recorded as a sack because Murray lost the ball as he tried to throw. But because Murray tried to advance the ball after recovering, Quinn got the sack. The 12 sacks are the second most in Quinn’s career. He had 19 with the Rams in 2013.

Raiola to Nebraska

Bears assistant offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has been hired as the offensive line coach at Nebraska under Scott Frost.

Raiola, who has been with the Bears since 2018, is still with the Bears and details of his departure are still being worked out, coach Matt Nagy said. Raiola’s brother, Dominic Raiola, was a Rimington Trophy-winning center at Nebraska before a 14-year career with the Lions.

“When you have a guy that works as hard as these coaches do,” Nagy said, “and put in a lot of time doing some of the dirty work and then you get rewarded with a great opportunity like this, it was pretty neat being able to go through that process with Donny. He’s worked hard for that. We’re really happy for him.”

Coat Drive

The Bears’ 33rd annual coat drive — the pet project of Bears equipment manager par excellence Tony Medlin — opened Tuesday through Jan. 9. Fans can drop off new and lightly used coats at 24 Salvation Army select Family Store locations in the Chicago area. To find the nearest location, visit ChicagoBears.com/CoatDrive.

