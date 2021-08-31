Roster tracker: Whom the Bears are cutting, keeping and signing

Tracking the Bears’ moves as they approach Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline to cut the roster down to 53 players:

Wednesday

12:15 p.m.: Cornerback Thomas Graham, whom the Bears drafted in the sixth round out of Oregon, will rejoin the team on the practice squad, a source confirmed. So will running backs Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce, who were both cut Tuesday, sources said.

12:10 p.m.: The Bears are signing former first-round picks Breshad Perriman and Artie Burns to one-year deals. Perriman, a receiver, was cut by the Lions earlier this week. The Bears cut Burns but will re-sign him using a roster spot freed by injured reserve moves.

11:55 a.m.: The Bears will carry a quarantine kicker on their practice squad, a source said: Brian Johnson, who impressed them during camp.

11:45 a.m.: The Bears claimed Rams returner Nsimba Webster off the waiver wire. The wide receiver has experience returning kicks and punts, and the Bears could use help with the latter.

Tuesday

5:10 p.m.: The Bears put running back Tarik Cohen on the physically unable perform list Tuesday. By league rule, he can’t play in a game until Week 7 at the earliest. The team also put rookie tackle Teven Jenkins on the active roster. He’ll transfer to injured reserve, but will be eligible to return later in the season. He had back surgery two weeks ago and is not guaranteed to play again this year — but the move gives the Bears the option of bringing him back if he’s healthy.

4:50 p.m.: The Bears submitted their final cuts. The players not previously identified who were cut were: wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, guard Dieter Eiselen, guard Arlington Hambright, wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, linebacker Sam Kamara, defensive tackle LaCale London, outside linebacker Charles Snowden, safety Teez Tabor, outside linebacker James Vaughters, tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., cornerback Artie Burns and safety Marqui Christian.

2:40 p.m.: Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant won’t make the team. The Bears are cutting him, ESPN reported. Trufant has been away from the team for the last 18 days because of the death of his father. Kindle Vildor figures to start in his place.

1:45 p.m.: The Bears are waving rookie receiver Dazz Newsome, a source confirmed. He seems headed for the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

12:45 p.m.: Running back Ryan Nall is being cut, a source confirmed. A return to Halas Hall on the practice squad seems likely unless he’s claimed by another team.

12:30 p.m.: The Bears are cutting receiver Riley Ridley, per NFL Network. Ridley was a fourth-round pick just two years ago. He caught 10 passes for 108 yards in two seasons with the Bears.

12 p.m.: The Bears will waive kicker Brian Johnson, a source said. That was obvious from the beginning with Cairo Santos returning on a three-year contract extension.

11:40 a.m.: The Bears will waive cornerback Thomas Graham, their sixth-round pick out of Oregon, a source said. Graham is an obvious target for the practice squad, but will be on many teams’ radar in waivers.

11:15 a.m.: The Bears plan to cut running back Artavis Pierce, a source said. He’s likely to join the practice squad if he clears waivers. The Oregon State alum appeared in five games for the Bears last season, running six times for 34 yards and one touchdown.

Monday

6 p.m.: The Bears have informed tight end Scooter Harrington, defensive back Dionte Ruffin, offensive lineman Adam Redmond and defensive lineman Daniel Archibong that they will be waived, sources said.

5 p.m.: The Bears are waiving receiver Chris Lacy, a source confirmed. Lacy had three catches for 26 yards in the second preseason game; he played Saturday against the Titans but did not record a receiving stat.

For the first time, NFL teams are paring down their rosters 12 days before the first Sunday regular-season games of the season. The Bears will not hold practice Tuesday or Wednesday as the team sorts through their final roster and assembles their 16-man practice squad. Practice-squad players must pass through waivers on Wednesday before joining a team. Bears general manager Ryan Pace is expected to speak to the media Wednesday.