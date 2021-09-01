 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears claim returner Nsimba Webster

The Bears didn’t land a cornerback off the waiver wire Wednesday, but they might have found their punt returner.

By Patrick Finley
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Nsimba Webster returns a kickoff against the Packers in the NFC divisional playoffs in January.
The Bears claimed former 49ers wide receiver Nsimba Webster off waivers. Webster returned 25 punts for 185 yards as a member of the Rams last year, and added 16 kick returns for 347 yards.

With Tarik Cohen slow to return after knee surgery, the Bears rotated punt returners during the preseason. Receiver Damiere Byrd, though, was the only player to field a punt in a game who made the team — he had one fair catch Saturday against the Titans.

Others who returned punts and were cut include receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, safety Jordan Lucas and receiver Dazz Newsome.

Webster could compete at kick returner, too, though the Bears like how rookie Khalil Herbert has played.

Webster has been almost exclusively a special teams player in his two NFL seasons, playing 305 downs on kicks and eight on offense. The 25-year-old went undrafted out of Eastern Washington before signing with the Rams in 2019.

He was the Bears’ only waiver claim Wednesday.

