Bears unveil 2021 uniform schedule

The Bears will wait until Week 5 to wear their white jerseys.

By Patrick Finley
Minnesota Vikins v Chicago Bears
The Bears will wear their orange jerseys once this season.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears will wear their navy jerseys for the first month of the season.

They’ll wear the dark jerseys in road games in Week 1 and Week 3 against the Rams and Browns, respectively, and their typical home games against the Bengals and Lions in Weeks 2 and 4.

They’ll also wear navy on the road in Week 7 against the Buccaneers, the team said Thursday night.

They’ll don their throwbacks — which feature a navy helmet with three orange stripes, a white jersey with navy-and-orange stripes, navy pants and orange-striped navy socks — at home in Week 6 against the Packers and Week 15 against the Vikings.

The team’s orange jerseys will be worn Week 13 at home against the Cardinals.

Otherwise, the Bears will wear navy jerseys at home and white on the road.

The Bears are wearing navy jerseys Sunday because the Rams are unveiling a white “modern throwback” jersey with yellow pants in the season opener.

